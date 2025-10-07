// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
28.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ bangkokclickstudio (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
2 min.Read

Fresh grad says elitist supervisor belittles him and ‘scoffs’ at his questions, considers quitting

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A fresh grad nearing his three-month mark at his first job took to social media to share that he’s already on the verge of quitting because of his arrogant and elitist supervisor.

In his post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on Monday (Oct 5), the fresh grad vented that his supervisor (or tech lead) “constantly scoffs” whenever he asks questions and treats him like he’s completely “clueless.”

He added that whenever he’s assigned tasks outside his usual responsibilities, his supervisor would question his every move, almost like he’s being “micromanaged.”

On top of that, he also hasn’t been given approval to access the tools he needs to do his actual work, and there’s no clear timeline for when this will happen.

Completely lost, the fresh grad wrote: “I feel completely in the dark about what I’m supposed to be doing. I feel like I’m stuck in a job where I’m not growing, with all the bureaucracy and strictness in approaching things, and I’m questioning my abilities because I’m legitimately not learning anything.”

See also  "Would you quit if your boss yells at you in a meeting?" — Employee asks after getting yelled at, says, "It's the worst company I've worked in"

“The team also doesn’t talk to me, and when I do, I’m ignored, which leaves me feeling really isolated. At this point, I’m seriously questioning whether I should zao or find a new job in this awful economy.”

“There’s always a honeymoon period for you to learn.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor advised the fresh grad to “document everything” in case things escalate. 

“Make sure you got a chronological timeline laid down of when you joined the job, when were tasks assigned, what tools you needed, when you requested for them, what were the answers given to you, what tools were subsequently promised but not released for you to use,” they said.

Another commenter suggested that the fresh grad try to endure for “at least a year” before leaving, noting that with the current weak economy, securing a new job might be difficult. 

They also offered a few pointers on how he could adjust better at work: “Read the room, and while it’s true you should be asking questions, try to do it while making yourself look good and not inconveniencing anyone. Try to learn more about what your boss likes and dislikes to build a good relationship with him/her.”

See also  Employee ‘stuck in a company that runs like it’s still the 1980s’ admits he’s now just coasting through work

However, the same user added that if things don’t improve despite his efforts, he should put his mental health first and start looking for another job.

A third added, “There are many tools on the intranet that you can read and learn on your own. You’re just in 2-3 months, and there’s always a honeymoon period for you to learn. Most people take years to really start contributing to real projects. Be patient.”

In other news, a man who aspires to be the ‘house husband’ in his future family has been slammed online for stating that he wants a ‘girlfriend in Singapore who earns more than him.’

Posting on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on Thursday (Oct 2), he wrote: “Why do I have to earn more than my girlfriend? I want a girlfriend who earns more than me. If I want to have children in the future, it’s pretty much a necessity for her to earn more than me to support us, since I’m not earning much.”

See also  Malaysian says ‘I immediately regretted' coming to work in Singapore because of its toxic work environment

Read more: Man who aspires to be a ‘house husband’ draws criticism for saying he wants a GF who earns more than him

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Allegedly drunk Canadian man pushed, scratched, and swore at Changi Airport officer

SINGAPORE: A man who made a nuisance of himself...

Drunk man lies in the middle of Serangoon road, but car narrowly manages to avoid hitting him

SINGAPORE: A middle-aged man was found lying drunk in...

Two women arrested for selling 250 fake luxury items online worth $42,000

SINGAPORE: Two women, aged 37 and 48, have recently...

A 60-year-old man fell into a ‘honey trap’ and lost more than $10,000

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man wanted to get a woman...

Business

Traveloka’s 10.10 travel sale offers up to 50% off flights, hotels and activities across APAC for Singapore travellers

SINGAPORE: Traveloka launched its 10.10 travel sale, which runs...

GIC warns of ‘hype bubble’ as AI dominates global venture capital investing in 2025

SINGAPORE: A hype bubble is forming in early-stage artificial...

Singapore’s F1 race boosted tourism and spending in APAC

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Grand Prix not only boosted demand...

Online sales lifted Singapore’s retail sales in August; F&B sales slipped after a gain in July

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s retail sales rose 5.2% year-on-year (YoY) in...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //