Fresh grad says elitist supervisor belittles him and ‘scoffs’ at his questions, considers quitting

SINGAPORE: A fresh grad nearing his three-month mark at his first job took to social media to share that he’s already on the verge of quitting because of his arrogant and elitist supervisor.

In his post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on Monday (Oct 5), the fresh grad vented that his supervisor (or tech lead) “constantly scoffs” whenever he asks questions and treats him like he’s completely “clueless.”

He added that whenever he’s assigned tasks outside his usual responsibilities, his supervisor would question his every move, almost like he’s being “micromanaged.”

On top of that, he also hasn’t been given approval to access the tools he needs to do his actual work, and there’s no clear timeline for when this will happen.

Completely lost, the fresh grad wrote: “I feel completely in the dark about what I’m supposed to be doing. I feel like I’m stuck in a job where I’m not growing, with all the bureaucracy and strictness in approaching things, and I’m questioning my abilities because I’m legitimately not learning anything.”

“The team also doesn’t talk to me, and when I do, I’m ignored, which leaves me feeling really isolated. At this point, I’m seriously questioning whether I should zao or find a new job in this awful economy.”

“There’s always a honeymoon period for you to learn.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor advised the fresh grad to “document everything” in case things escalate.

“Make sure you got a chronological timeline laid down of when you joined the job, when were tasks assigned, what tools you needed, when you requested for them, what were the answers given to you, what tools were subsequently promised but not released for you to use,” they said.

Another commenter suggested that the fresh grad try to endure for “at least a year” before leaving, noting that with the current weak economy, securing a new job might be difficult.

They also offered a few pointers on how he could adjust better at work: “Read the room, and while it’s true you should be asking questions, try to do it while making yourself look good and not inconveniencing anyone. Try to learn more about what your boss likes and dislikes to build a good relationship with him/her.”

However, the same user added that if things don’t improve despite his efforts, he should put his mental health first and start looking for another job.

A third added, “There are many tools on the intranet that you can read and learn on your own. You’re just in 2-3 months, and there’s always a honeymoon period for you to learn. Most people take years to really start contributing to real projects. Be patient.”

