‘If JB is the solution, so be it,’ say S’poreans of cheaper post-natal confinement in Johor

SINGAPORE: After CNA reported on Thursday (Oct 23) that more couples in Singapore are opting for mothers to receive post-natal care in confinement centres in Johor, many online commenters said they understood the reasons behind this choice.

The report said that the primary reason for a stay in a confinement centre in Johor is cost, which is typically a third of the price in Singapore. And while hiring a live-in nanny may be a less expensive option in terms of the nanny’s salary, space limitations in most homes in Singapore do not make this feasible.

Doctors who spoke to CNA underlined that access to medical care is important after mothers give birth and that the stresses of travelling with a newborn should also be considered.

Reactions online

Many commenters who have responded to the CNA report say they don’t blame the parents for making the choice to obtain post-natal care in another country as opposed to in Singapore, as this can be a challenging and stressful time for new mothers.

Much of the acceptance of the need to take extra care of mothers who have just given birth is rooted in cultural traditions. Post-natal confinement, which usually lasts around a month, is a time-honoured convention in many Asian countries for the sake of the health and well-being of both the mother and the baby. In Singapore, women are allowed to take 16 weeks of paid maternity leave if they’ve been with their employer for at least three months and if their child is a Singapore citizen.

While a few netizens boldly expressed anti-confinement views, many others supported a new mum’s choice for extra care after giving birth.

A Facebook user commented: “Newborn photographer here. Heard direct feedback from some of my mommies who did confinement centres locally and in JB. Dollar to dollar comparison, miles apart. Our confinement centres are charging a fortune to even be able to afford it. It’s insane. I don’t blame the parents for wanting something more affordable and yet providing equally good experiences and services.”

“The guaranteed pros outweigh the relatively low probability of the cons,” noted another.

“I know a maternity masseuse who does the job from home to home. She said It’s quite sad when an alone new mother takes care of the baby & her own body wrongly. If JB is the solution, so be it,” wrote a Reddit user.

Another commenter shared: “Giving birth is just like a surgery – the woman loses her Qi and blood… New mothers who don’t rest and consume specialised foods (confinement foods), especially during the 1st month after childbirth, will have health issues 10 or 15 years later. The loss of Qi and blood needs to be replenished immediately after childbirth. It will be useless to do so much later. This is not hearsay; this is based on experience from some friends (who are now middle-aged) who regret not taking confinement seriously years ago, and the symptoms start appearing years later.”

A netizen whose wife had gone through confinement wrote, “We had a great experience at LYC Mother & Child Centre in JB for our third child. 5 mins drive from customs, so it was convenient for me and the other two kids to visit during weekends. Very big and spacious room. 5x tasty meals a day with all the confinement recipes included (free-flow Red Date drink). For myself and the other kids, we simply ordered GrabFood and brought it up to eat in the same room. Got optional post-natal massage services that you can purchase. Got basic yoga sessions and sound therapy. Nurses were responsive and professional. Around 1/3 of the cost of centres in SG. No regrets at all. We even asked if we could extend the stay beyond 28 days, but unfortunately, they didn’t allow it at that time. Currently, they do offer a 44-day package.”

When others pointed out that grandmothers used to play a big part in post-natal care, one wrote, “The grandparents I know of are still working and can’t afford to resign just to help out.” /TISG

