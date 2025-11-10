‘I’d never be with a guy who earns below S$4.5K/month’ — Jobless SG woman says she’s entitled to it because she’s ‘insanely beautiful’

SINGAPORE: In the land of rising rents and rising expectations, one jobless Singaporean woman has raised more than just eyebrows with her own rising dating requirements, saying that a man must earn at least S$4,500 a month to be in her romantic orbit.

According to her, there’s a solid justification for her demands, as even though she’s jobless, she’s insanely beautiful, so she’s never had a problem finding someone who hits that criteria, said a friend who shared the anecdote on Singapore Uncensored.

While some might applaud her confidence, others are calling it delusion dressed in designer dreams. Her reason, nevertheless, is rooted in unapologetic self-assurance. No room for negotiation at all. No “ifs, ands, or buts.”

While she also encouraged others to reflect on their own dating red flags, it quickly became a magnet for sharp Singaporean opinions:

“Someone who wants me to earn at least S$4.5K but is jobless, it doesn’t matter if she is beautiful,” one local remarked, clearly unimpressed.

Another added, “A woman will get old one day, but a man’s salary and assets will grow as he ages. That is why a man will ditch this kind of girlfriend or wife first after he becomes rich.”

Still, not everyone was quick to slam her standards. One commenter took a surprising stance:

“I think it is reasonable in SG. If you have a boyfriend earning less than S$3K, it’s a bit tough to survive. S$4.5K demand is reasonable compared to some, like my ex-landlord lady—she’s not beautiful, but demands S$8K! lol. So I think this jobless lady’s demand is really reasonable. She seems to be quite charming.”

A few even offered financial alternatives from men: “Go for Grab drivers… they make at least S$10K per month.”

Whether you see her expectations as high-maintenance or high-value, the discussion underscores a deeper issue: In a high-cost city like Singapore, are financial benchmarks in relationships becoming non-negotiable?

As always, beauty may open doors — but in this economy, it’s a pay stub that keeps them open.

