‘He doesn’t pay when we’re out on a date!’ — SG women give their brutally honest answers to: ‘What’s one thing that makes you lose interest in a man?’

SINGAPORE: If you’re a Singaporean guy trying to survive the dating jungle, brace yourself because the SG ladies have spoken, and the TikTok verdict is brutal.

In a wildly relatable (or controversial, depending on which side of TikTok you’re on) street interview video by @unfilteredpresents, the question posed to a line-up of women enjoying their nightlife was simple: “What’s one thing that makes you lose interest in a man?”

Let’s just say… the answers came fast, fierce, and without filters — much like a girls’ group chat after a disastrous first date.

💔 “If you don’t offer to pay on a date!”

The video, clocking close to 30K views and 1000 likes, didn’t hold back. Each woman gave her brutally honest (and sometimes hilariously savage) take on what sends a man straight into the “ick” and “eeew” zone.

“Oh, usually when they open their mouth!” quipped one woman, drawing immediate laughter.

“If the ego is damn big!” another woman added, while several other women in the nightlife scene said all the following:

“Narcissism!”

“If he doesn’t respect me!”

“Possessiveness!”

“Rudeness!”

“When they’re too touchy!”

“If they don’t reply!”

“A pick me man!”

“When he has no ambition!”

And of course, the line that’s caused a mini earthquake was: “If you don’t offer to pay on a date!”

Another woman drove the point home with a gesture straight out of a K-drama breakup scene: Crossing her arms in an “X” and declaring, “The lack of communication!” with a disgusted facial expression that said, “bye!”

“Hair! The hair makes everything stand out!”

And it didn’t just stop at personality red flags either. One woman casually dropped:

“Hair! The hair makes everything stand out!”

Translation: Fellas, your fade better be fresh.

However, it’s not just about effort in grooming. It’s the emotional effort, too, as another woman exclaimed: “If he doesn’t put in the same level of effort as I do, like in conversations and stuff.”

SG men fire back! —> “These women are just plain full of themselves…”

Naturally, Singaporean men weighed in with chef’s kiss levels of sarcasm and existential dread:

“With all due respect, based on this video’s sample data, the reasonableness of the women seems to scale inversely with their size,” one commented.

“Some are valid points… but some not… these women either can’t see what’s entitled behaviour or they’re just plain full of themselves,” added another.

“Who wants their attention anyway?” asked one, while a fellow SG bro expressed his fear instead: “I am scared to go there. It’s like one touch away from incarceration, even if it’s accidental.”

Looks like the Singapore dating scene’s no longer just dinner and drinks — it’s now a psychological and emotional war zone!

Dating’s hard! Expectations are high!

While not every comment from the women was sunshine and rainbows, one thoughtful woman wrapped it up with something refreshingly mature that maybe men could consider thinking about:

“When they’re afraid of something and they’re not honest about it. Because it’s like — if you’re afraid of something, I might as well know. Then we can guide each other through those things.”

And that, dear men… and women, is just the emotional intelligence reminder we all need from time to time.

