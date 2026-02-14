ICA: Woodlands Checkpoint traffic enforcement operations stepped up from Feb 13–17; motorists caught cutting queues will be made to re-queue

SINGAPORE: Traffic enforcement at Woodlands Checkpoint will be stepped up from Feb 13 to 17. The move comes after a string of recent violations at one of Singapore’s busiest land crossings.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Feb 12, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it will conduct joint operations with the Traffic Police (TP) to deter and detect motorists who speed or cut queues. These are not minor irritations. They slow everyone down and raise the risk of accidents.

ICA said, “Failure to maintain lane discipline and obey traffic rules can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists.” In January 2026, eight traffic violations were detected at Woodlands Checkpoint. The offenders faced enforcement action.

The authorities made their stance clear: “The authorities will not hesitate to take firm action against travellers who commit offences or do not comply with officers’ instructions at the checkpoints.”

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles may face entry bans. Drivers of Singapore-registered vehicles may be referred to the Traffic Police for further investigations and penalties. Motorists caught cutting queues will be made to re-queue.

Anyone who has used Woodlands Checkpoint during peak hours knows how tense traffic can get. A single car squeezing into the wrong lane can trigger long delays. What looks like a fast shortcut often punishes dozens of others waiting their turn.

ICA reminded motorists that “Road graciousness begins with being considerate to fellow travellers.” The agency urged drivers to be patient, follow officers’ instructions, and keep to their lanes to ensure “a safer and more pleasant experience for all.”

The message is simple. The checkpoint is a shared space. If everyone sticks to the rules, traffic moves. If some try to outsmart the queue, everyone pays the price.

The stepped-up checks over these five days are a reminder that enforcement, besides fines or bans, is about keeping order at a gateway many rely on daily for work, family, and travel.

On Feb 6, ICA issued a prior notice saying traffic flow at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints was likely to be heavy from Feb 13 to 23 due to the Chinese New Year travel rush.

