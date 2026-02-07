ICA: Very heavy traffic is expected at Singapore’s Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints for the upcoming Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans planning to cross the Causeway this Chinese New Year should brace for long queues and slow progress. The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) expects very heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas from Feb 13 to Feb 23, according to their media release dated February 6, 2026.

The warning comes after a record-breaking year-end travel surge. More than 22 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints between November 21, 2025, and January 1, 2026. The busiest day was Dec 19, when over 588,000 people cleared immigration in one day, ICA reported.

During those peak hours, some car travellers waited up to three hours. The delays were linked to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia, which spilt back into the checkpoints.

With the Chinese New Year approaching, ICA expects similar, if not heavier, pressure. Checks will also be tighter. Officers will step up enforcement against the smuggling of items such as e-vaporisers, firecrackers, and bak kwa. These added checks mean longer clearance times.

Travellers are urged to plan ahead and check traffic conditions before setting off. Travel updates can also be found on the One Motoring website and ICA’s social media accounts. ICA encourages the use of QR codes from the MyICA mobile app for faster, passport-less clearance. Passports are still required for travel.

Those who must travel during peak days may want to consider cross-border buses. ICA said this could help travellers avoid the worst of the congestion.

The authority also issued a firm reminder on road behaviour. Queue cutting, it said, worsens jams and puts others at risk. Errant drivers will be forced to re-queue, and action will be taken against those who ignore instructions or commit offences.

Beyond traffic, the advisory reflects a broader push for order at the borders. Since Sept 1, 2025, penalties for e-vaporiser offences have increased. Repeat offenders face bans, pass revocations, deportation, and re-entry restrictions.

For Singaporeans heading out this festive season, patience and preparation may matter as much as timing.