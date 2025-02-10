SINGAPORE: The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced on Monday (Feb 10) that it will open a new centre on April 7, which will make it easier to obtain passports, identity cards, and other services.

At the new ICA Services Centre (ISC), “the public will enjoy an end-to-end and more seamless transaction experience and can be served a suite of services at a single touchpoint. Currently, the public needs to visit different levels of the ICA building if they require different services,” the authority said.

The ISC is located at 2 Crawford Street, Singapore 207218, adjacent to the current ICA building. It will also maintain its current operating hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The ICA also announced that counter services at the ICA building will be suspended from April 1 to 4 to ensure a smooth transition of services to the new ISC. This will allow ICA officers to finalise preparations for the new centre, including performing stress tests and fine-tuning systems and processes.

As such, no walk-ins will be served from April 1 to 4. Those with urgent requests will need to produce supporting documents, ICA added, and will be assessed and served on a case-by-case basis.

While the ICA is encouraging the public to get their transactions done before the transition period, the following urgent counter services may be provided on those days:

a. Passport issuance for urgent travel;

b. Oath-taking for minors turning 22 from April 1 to 6, 2025; and

c. Completion of formalities for immigration passes expiring from April 1 to 6, 2025.

Additionally, the public may continue submitting applications online through ICA’s website or the MyICA mobile application. The ICA may also be contacted through the ICA Feedback Form or the ICA Hotline at 6391 6100.

The authority also announced that starting this July, customers can self-collect their identity card and passport from automated kiosks at the ISC without making an appointment beforehand.

Importantly, as there will be no public parking until 2027 because of ongoing work at ICA’s car park, the ICA is encouraging customers to use public transport to get there.

However, people can still alight at the pick-up/drop-off bay along the entrance of the ISC, and those who bring their vehicles may park at public car parks along North Bridge Road, Crawford Lane or French Road.

Here is how to reach the ISC via public transport:

/TISG

Read also: Singapore passport-less immigration clearance starts Dec 16 at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints and MBCCS