Wednesday, February 4, 2026
26.8 C
Singapore
Photo: Facebook screengrab / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
Singapore News
2 min.Read

ICA officers foil attempt to smuggle suspected kratom liquid into Singapore at Tuas Checkpoint

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: On October 14, 2025, officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) uncovered a bottle of suspected kratom hidden in the bag of a 37-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist trying to enter the country.

According to ICA’s update posted on their Facebook page, the rider was pulled aside for further checks and asked if he had anything to declare. He said that there was none, but officers decided to take a closer look. Their instincts paid off because inside the man’s bag, they found a bottle of liquid believed to contain kratom, a plant-based substance banned in Singapore. The case has since been handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for investigation.

Kratom, though legal in some countries, contains ‘mitragynine’ and ‘7-hydroxymitragynine’, both of which are Class A controlled drugs under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act. Importing such substances is a serious offence, carrying a minimum sentence of five years in prison and five strokes of the cane if convicted.

ICA emphasised that its officers remain vigilant in protecting Singapore’s borders while facilitating travel and trade, which is a mission summed up in their motto: Guardians of Our Borders.

Curiosity, praise and humour — netizens react

The post quickly caught the attention of netizens, drawing a flurry of comments that reflected everything from curiosity to comic relief.

One user admitted, “Kratom? I’ve never heard of it,” echoing what many Singaporeans might feel about this lesser-known drug. Kratom, derived from a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, has stimulant and opioid-like effects, which explains why it’s banned here despite being used elsewhere as a herbal supplement. This was corroborated by another netizen, saying, “This is legal in Thailand.”

Others were quick to commend ICA’s sharp-eyed officers. “I appreciate that the ICA apprehended these smugglers,” wrote one commenter, showing strong public support for the agency’s enforcement work. It’s a sentiment that’s not uncommon, because many Singaporeans take pride in the nation’s strict border controls, which have long been credited for keeping communities safe from drug-related harm.

And of course, not all reactions were serious. Injecting some humour into the thread, one Facebook netizen joked, “Those who drink kratom will become a kraken!” This comment helped lighten the mood, while still hinting at the potential dangers of tampering with banned substances.

The blend of curiosity, praise, and humour in the responses reflects how Singaporeans continue to engage with law enforcement updates: not just with concern, but with a shared sense of vigilance (and the occasional meme). Thankfully, no harm was done in this case, and thanks to ICA’s keen-eyed officers, one more attempt to smuggle illegal substances into Singapore was stopped at the border.

