‘Highly suspect the driver doesn’t have licence’—Netizens react to Honda Civic caught driving against traffic along Bideford Road

SINGAPORE: A video showing a Honda Civic driving against the flow of traffic along Bideford Road on Oct 9 at about 1:15 p.m. has recently been shared online, drawing sharp reactions and disbelief from netizens.

The footage, which was shared on the SGRV Facebook page, shows a Honda Civic travelling in the wrong direction before encountering an oncoming vehicle. Forced to reverse awkwardly in order to correct its course, the driver briefly obstructed traffic flow along the narrow road.

As of writing, the post has garnered more than 53.1k views, with many online expressing frustration, as well as humour, at the reckless manoeuvre.

Netizens weigh in with disbelief and humour

Online commenters wasted no time calling out the driver’s apparent lapse in judgment. One netizen quipped, “[The windows are] Super blurred. I highly suspect the driver doesn’t have a licence,” implying that the individual behind the wheel may have been unqualified or inexperienced.

Others were more direct, with a comment simply reading “Dumb ways to die,” referencing the viral song about unsafe behaviour. Another commended the car with the dashcam for catching the incident on tape: “Good job, cam car!”

Some users took a more sarcastic tone. “Go this way because there’s no jam, quick!” joked one commenter, poking fun at the driver’s misguided sense of efficiency.

A fortunate outcome

While the incident could have ended far worse, there were no reported accidents or injuries resulting from the Civic’s wrong-way detour.

The video has since sparked discussions about road safety and driver awareness in the city centre, but for most viewers, the biggest takeaway was relief because everyone can be thankful that no one was hurt that afternoon on Bideford Road.

