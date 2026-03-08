‘I trusted my manager to advocate for me’: Ex-HR professional opens up about five mistakes she made after being placed on PIP

SINGAPORE: In a short video clip, a former HR professional opened up about the five mistakes she believes she made after being placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP).

Having worked in HR and compensation tech for more than a decade, she said she understood how these processes usually unfold. However, when she found herself in that position, she admitted that panic set in and she reacted in ways she now regrets.

Mistake 1: Overperforming

Her first mistake was trying to overperform.

She said that once she was placed on a PIP, she immediately tried to do everything better and faster. “I wrote cleaner decks, more updates, faster replies,” she shared. She even kept her Slack notifications on loud around the clock so she would not miss anything.

Looking back, she realised she was acting as though working harder could change what may already have been a budget or headcount decision.

Mistake 2: Blind trust

The second mistake, she said, was trusting that her manager would step in to help her keep her job.

“I trusted my manager to advocate for me while supporting me,” she said. “I wanted to believe that my situation was different, that my manager would protect me in rooms that I wasn’t in. “Sometimes they try, sometimes they can’t, and sometimes they won’t.”

Mistake 3: Documenting too late

Another mistake she made was failing to document things fast enough.

Amid the stress of the situation, she said she forgot to switch into what she called “documentation mode.” Instead of keeping a clear record of events, she focused on defending herself from the threats.

“I got stuck trying to defend myself emotionally,” she said. “But what actually works is calm, boring, timestamped proof of shifting scope and changing expectations.”

Mistake 4: Being agreeable

Her fourth mistake was trying to be overly agreeable.

At the time, she believed that accepting feedback without pushing back would show that she was reasonable and willing to improve. She hoped this approach would make the company more willing to give her another chance.

However, she later realised that being agreeable did not protect her. If anything, it simply made the process from PIP to termination easier for the company.

Mistake 5: Taking it personally

Finally, she said she took the situation too personally, which she now finds ironic given her professional background.

“I took all of the above personally, which is wild considering I understand how headcount gets reduced, compensation bands get recalibrated, and performance becomes the cleanest storyline for a financial decision,” she said.

“Here’s the part that really felt like a gut punch, especially after being let go is that you can know how exactly how all of these work, how all of these systems work and still spiral when you realize you’re in the midst of it. Logic doesn’t necessarily show up when your job feels threatened,” she continued.

For those currently going through something similar, she advised them to “take this as a reminder to stop trying to prove yourself and just switch to protection mode.”

“It’s never about your improvement.”

The clip has already pulled in more than 3,700 views and 130 likes on TikTok. Many commenters expressed that they completely agreed with the former HR professional’s take.

One user urged others to be extra careful if they ever find themselves in the same situation, writing, “Document everything. Every communication, you’d be amazed when they try to write you up for failing and you have pushback. It just might save you.”

Another commenter remarked, “A PIP is [just a way] to let you go while hiding the termination. It’s never about your improvement.”

A third person echoed the same sentiment and claimed the process is often already decided before it even begins. “Managers put you in a PIP because someone wants you gone and they want documentation so you can’t sue. There is no one there to help you.”

Read also: ‘Is it normal in Singapore families to share dishes without serving utensils?’ – Man asks, concerned about falling sick