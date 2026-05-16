‘I thought it was Indranee!’ — Netizens distracted by ex-air force chief’s hairstyle after court hearing

SINGAPORE: Comparisons between the hairstyle of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah and former Chief of the Air Force Goh Yong Siang have taken over social media after the latter’s traffic accident case was heard in court this week.

Goh, 74, has been charged with driving improperly in connection with an accident involving a woman pushing a toddler in a stroller at a pedestrian crossing.

According to court documents, the Singaporean is facing two charges of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, resulting in grievous hurt to the woman and hurt to the two-year-old boy seated in the stroller.

The incident allegedly took place at about 8:50 a.m. on May 17, 2024, at a pedestrian crossing along Pasir Panjang Road towards Telok Blangah Road, near the junction with Harbour Drive.

Goh is accused of failing to keep a proper lookout while making a right turn from Harbour Drive into Pasir Panjang Road. Court documents state that he allegedly collided with a woman identified only as Samsiah while the pedestrian crossing signal was green in her favour. The vehicle also struck the toddler in the stroller.

If convicted of driving without reasonable consideration resulting in grievous hurt, Goh could face up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

For the second charge involving hurt, he could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$2,500, or both. He could also face a driving ban.

While news reports focused on the facts of the court case, netizens became distracted by Goh’s distinctive hairstyle and what they described as its uncanny resemblance to Indranee Rajah’s look.

One comment that drew more than 500 reactions online asked, “How come he looks like Indranee Rajah?”

Others joined in with jokes and memes. Some said they initially mistook the former air force chief for the minister, with one commenter writing that at first glance they thought it was “Indranee having a bad haircut.” Another joked that Goh must have gone to the barber with a photo of the minister as a reference.

Several commenters described him as the “male version” of Indranee Rajah, while others wondered aloud whether they shared the same hairstylist. One person quipped, “For a moment I thought it was Indranee,” while another remarked that the moment they saw the photograph, they already knew the comments section “would be a goldmine.”

Others questioned whether the hairstyle was natural, with one commenter saying, “At 74, that can’t be his real hair.” Another jokingly asked whether Goh might be “Indranee Rajah’s brother.”

The similarities also sparked a wave of memes circulating online.

Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)

Some netizens are also recirculating this gif as a response to the comparisons on social media forums:

Apart from his military background, Goh is listed on several corporate boards. He is currently listed as chairman of Temasek Management Services. According to the company’s website, Goh served as a fighter pilot in the Republic of Singapore Air Force before retiring as Chief of Air Force in 1998.

His biography states that he later joined private equity firm Beta Capital Group in Dallas, Texas, where he worked until 2005, before becoming a senior managing director at Temasek International, a position he held until 2013.

Goh is also listed online as chairman of Gas Supply, a natural gas importer that describes itself on its website as a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek.