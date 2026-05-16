Singaporean motorist feels bad for splashing a pedestrian during downpour, offers compensation if ‘victim’ comes forward

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform on Friday (May 15), expressing regret for having splashed a pedestrian while driving in the rain.

They wrote that they “feel so sorry” and appeared to want to make up for the incident, which had happened accidentally on Bendemeer Road.

“The rain was heavy, with bad visibility, and it’s a busy road. I wasn’t driving too fast, around 40km/h, but I underestimated the effect of my wheels on a deep puddle. I couldn’t even stop to say sorry because the road was busy and I don’t think I’m allowed to stop,” they wrote in an r/Singapore post.

Addressing the person they splashed, they not only apologised “for (probably) ruining your day” but also offered compensation if the person reached out to them.

Also, when they went on to ask fellow drivers what the right thing would be to do in such a case, commenters suggested that a charitable donation would help with the residual bad feelings the post author has.

They took this to heart, and later edited the post with a screenshot of a S$200 donation to TOUCH Community Services that was earmarked for the elderly.

The post author thanked the commenters who expressed support and suggested they make a donation, adding that they had decided at first to donate if the “victim” did not reach out, but later changed their mind and chose to donate money anyway.

“My promise for compensation still holds, if the right person comes to me,” they added.

Reddit users on the post shared their stories of having gotten splashed and thanked the post author for their attitude toward the incident.

“I was splashed before – wished all drivers had a similar mentality as you. But for you to have that kind thought is putting you above many of the comments here. Even if you can’t find the victim in the end, most importantly, is to forgive yourself…” wrote one.

“Once I was waiting at the bus stop with a few people. The bus bay was flooded. A Porsche zoomed right into the bus bay, splashed all of us with water, and zoomed off. That was illegal, clearly intentional, and very, very AH. I hope water flooded that AH’s engine and left him with a heavy repair bill,” added another.

“As someone who has been splashed before, it’s fine… You probably ruined their day, but in the end, it’s just a funny memory to me. It’s more important to focus on the road and drive safely on a rainy day than it is to worry about things like this. Clothes can dry,” a Reddit user wrote.

“What a legendary post. Hope this gets some attention on the socials, so we see how to treat each other better. Thank you, OP, for setting the standard,” wrote a commenter. /TISG

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