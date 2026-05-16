‘Don’t think too much about daily essentials’ — Singaporeans share practical shopping advice

SINGAPORE: In these tough economic times, surely every dollar matters. With this, a netizen is crowdsourcing tips about buying habits, especially when it comes to household necessities.

In a Reddit post, the netizen asked: “What’s your rule of thumb when buying stuff?” According to the netizen, their family’s rule of thumb is sticking to Darlie Original Strong Mint toothpaste at around $1 per 100g as a solid deal to stock up.

This question started a discussion in the comments section, with other people sharing their own rules in regard to shopping for their daily essentials. One suggested that if it is an expensive item, it is okay to give oneself a minimum of half a week before purchasing to research and really think about it. More so, it is encouraged to think about the price and longevity.

“Don’t think too much about spending on daily essentials and things you use every day (e.g. bed, shoes, clothes): sometimes paying more for quality is better,” a netizen claimed.

For others, it is a balancing between their needs and wants. One shared: “ I will just add the item into the cart, if after 2 weeks I still want it, I just check it out then.”

One commenter also reminded everyone that it is okay not to have everything that others have, and that there are always cheaper alternatives for expensive items.

Furthermore, others consider paying more for things that would give them protection, those that are good for their body and health and items that will surely last longer when in use.

In regards to payment methods, netizens suggest always paying credit card bills in full every month, and not using the ‘buy now, pay later’ plans.

“Just save until you can afford to buy it in full on a one-off payment,” a comment concluded.

This thread simply helps Singaporeans use their every dollar wisely—turns shopping into smart savings, and explains how to save money in these tough economic times.