Monday, July 14, 2025
Photo: Instagram.com/amandaanisimova
Sports
2 min.Read

‘I think I was a bit frozen there’ — Amanda Anisimova promises to come back stronger after Wimbledon defeat

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: Amanda Anisimova faced the daunting challenge of going up against former world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in her first Grand Slam final at this season’s Wimbledon. The 23-year-old was crushed 6-0, 6-0 in a one-sided match that lasted less than an hour. 

Indeed, the game fell apart for Anisimova, outmatched by Swiatek’s excellent performance.

Speaking about her experience, Anisimova said in her post-final press conference: “I think I was a bit frozen there with my nerves and maybe the last two weeks I got a bit tired.” 

The athlete added: “It was a bit tough to digest, obviously, especially during and right after. It’s not how I would have wanted my first grand slam final to go…I think I was a little bit in shock after as well, but I told myself I’ll definitely come out stronger after this.”

Despite her loss, Anisimova truly exhibited a remarkable performance throughout this year’s tournament. 

Anisimova’s return

Back in 2023, Amanda Anisimova took a hiatus from tennis as she dealt with burnout. Returning to the sport last year,  Anisimova was determined to prove herself, especially to her critics. 

Following her semifinal victory at Wimbledon, she told reporters that many had doubted she would ever reach the top of tennis again after such a long break. Now, she says that this year was special as she proved her doubters wrong. 

Anisimova declared: “My fighting spirit has gotten me to the final today… It wasn’t me playing perfect. There were matches where I struggled, and I wasn’t playing to my full potential, but I think just me staying focused and fighting my way through certain moments and focusing and also lifting myself up and trying to not get negative on myself was the most important thing.”

There’s a lot of improvement… If anything, I think it’s more experience for me on how to handle nerves. It’s my first grand slam final, so at least I have that experience now,” she added. 

On social media, Anisimova shared: “Thank you everyone for the immense amount of support and kind words, it doesn’t go unnoticed. “If you can meet with triumph and disaster, and treat those two imposters just the same” a quote you read before walking onto center court & one I’ll be carrying with me 🙏🏽✌🏽”


Netizens commented on the post and expressed their support: “So incredibly proud of you! This is a tremendous accomplishment and one not many in this world will ever do. If they aren’t in the arena, their opinions do not matter. I’m forever a fan and will always be cheering you on. Onward and upward! 🤍🤍🤍,” “I was following you from before your resting period. You are such a great person 🔥 keep doing everything you are doing. ❤️,” and “Congratulations! You did the best you could and that’s all that matters! Keep your head up!” 

