SINGAPORE: “I suck at work and I don’t know why.” This was what a discouraged employee wrote in an online forum on Thursday (Feb 27), seeking career advice from Singaporeans. The employee shared that while he picks up tasks quickly in the first two weeks of a job, things tend to fall apart by the third or fourth week. Now, in his second job, he admitted struggling with independent tasks, often panicking and making mistakes when not being guided. Despite regularly checking, he still finds himself misinterpreting instructions and remains unsure of how to improve.

“It’s still a bit too soon to show as a pattern since this is only my second job (my first job was a bad job, and I stayed less than two months). But I really really like this job. I haven’t even gotten to the main duties since it’s only the fourth week but I already suck at managing stuff on my own. Like when there’s someone there, I’m perfectly okay because there’s someone to help cover my mistake, but when it becomes a me and not an us problem, I will most definitely panic and mess up…I really don’t know how to improve.”

After he asked Singaporeans for advice, many responded by encouraging the writer to take it easy on himself and to remember that he is still new to the workforce. “First off, nobody starts out great at their job when they start,” said one commenter, reminding the writer that the first few months in a new job are typically allotted for learning the ropes. “Mistakes will happen. Give it a bit of time. I can tell you that I only got really good at my roles about four to five months in, and then when I got new responsibilities, my competency at those new things was back to 5%. Do give yourself a little bit of grace during the first month or so.”

Another advised the writer to take a deep breath and try to avoid panicking. As for how to make improvements, a handful of online users shared tips on how to turn mistakes into lessons to become better. “Just because you make mistakes doesn’t mean you’re doing a (bad) job,” said one. “Do your best not to make the same mistake over and over again. You’re already making progress by asking and clarifying your misunderstandings. Even my boss who’s been in the company for 20 years screws up sometimes. What matters is how you fix it!”

Other practical tips shared by Singaporeans included writing things down, standardising tasks, and keeping communication lines open, especially with the manager.

According to Indeed, new hires go through a transition period as they adjust to their work environment. They can benefit from clear instructions on workplace expectations, task management, and best practices. Offering structured guidance and support during this phase helps build their confidence and improve efficiency. Managers, mentors, and experienced team members play a key role in sharing insights, addressing questions, and ensuring new employees feel supported as they integrate into their roles.

