‘I still work as a janitor for S$880/month to stay healthy’ — 56 y/o millionaire insists, even though he makes ‘S$263,000/year from investments’

JAPAN/SINGAPORE: While most people dream of quitting their jobs the moment passive income starts rolling in, one Japanese man is mopping the floor on purpose — not because he has to, but because he wants to.

Meet Koichi Matsubara, 56, a janitor in Tokyo earning just S$880 a month in equivalent yen from cleaning duties while quietly pocketing a cool S$263,000 annually from rental properties and investments.

According to The Star, Matsubara works three half-days a week cleaning public areas and handling minor repairs in a residential block — a role many might dismiss as “menial.” But behind his modest uniform is a millionaire who could easily be lounging on a beach in Okinawa, sipping green tea.

“I wake up, clean, and make everything neat. It feels really good,” Matsubara said, adding that the job helps him stay active and maintain mental clarity. “Working as a janitor is not about earning money; it is about staying active.”

His monthly S$880 paycheck is far below Tokyo’s average salary of around S$3,100, but the job gives him purpose and rhythm. “I hope to have something to do every day, stay healthy, and think for myself.”

From factory floor to property mogul

Matsubara’s path to financial freedom began humbly. Growing up in a single-parent home, he learned the value of thrift early on. After secondary school, he began working in a factory for S$1,580 a month, saving aggressively to buy his first studio apartment.

“The housing market had bottomed out at that time,” he recalled. “I took steps to avoid vacancy and paid off the mortgage early, gradually increasing my properties.”

Fast-forward a couple of decades, and the man now owns seven rental flats across Tokyo and its suburbs. He’s also heavily invested in stocks and funds — but you won’t find him flaunting wealth on social media or popping champagne.

He lives in a cheap flat, hasn’t bought new clothes in over 10 years, rides a bicycle, cooks his own meals, and uses a basic smartphone. Talk about living the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) dream — with zero flexing.

A humble millionaire mindset

In Singapore, where conversations about early retirement, passive income, and the 1M65 (earn 1 million by 65 years old) movement dominate Telegram groups and coffee-shop chats, Matsubara’s lifestyle feels oddly familiar — just without the flashy condo or crypto hype.

Social media users in Japan have hailed him as an inspiration, with one remarking, “He is rational and skilled at managing his wealth.” Another added, “Doing some cleaning every day is also a form of mental healing and a good way to exercise the body.”

And then one netizen nailed it best: “Do not ever underestimate a cleaner or a server. An invisible millionaire could be right next to you.”

And Matsubara isn’t alone. The Star, quoting South China Morning Post, reported that Japan is also home to many other unconventional retirees — including one 75-year-old dubbed as the “God of Freebies,” who hasn’t used real money in over a decade but owns stock in 1,000 companies with a net worth over S$904,000!

A timely reminder for Singaporeans

For those in Singapore hustling toward financial freedom while grappling with burnout, Matsubara’s story is a timely reminder: The goal isn’t just to get rich. It’s to live well — on your own terms.

Whether you’re cleaning HDB corridors or investing in ETFs (exchange-traded funds) like the S&P 500 or VEGN, it’s not about the income bracket. It’s about meaning, movement, and mastering your mind.

As Matsubara summarises his ethos, “I have always hoped to live off my own assets… and live a fulfilling life without showing off my wealth.”

So invisible millionaires do walk among us. And sometimes, they carry just a mop and a bucket of water.

