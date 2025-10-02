‘91 years old SG uncle still working as a cleaner for 12 hours a day…’ — Singaporean asks, ‘How will other countries view us?’

SINGAPORE: Work. Go back. Sleep. Repeat. That’s exactly what a 91-year-old toilet cleaner in Singapore has unknowingly sparked a nationwide existential crisis—and possibly a global one—after he said in a viral video that he still clocks 12-hour shifts at ION Orchard. Yes, 12 hours! At 91!

The heartwarming yet heartbreaking (as some described the TikTok video), posted by @lunachloe0573, now has over 10,000 views and features Australian fitness influencer Jaden Laing, aka the “third-strongest man in Australia,” striking up a conversation with the elderly legend.

“You’re 91 years old? No way. Still working?” Jaden asked the elderly man in disbelief.

“Yah,” replied the man, later identified as Nam Ah Yong.

“You’re the man, brother,” Jaden smiled, fist-bumping him like a superhero of resilience.

The exchange was simple but profound.

Uncle Nam tells Jaden his health secret is just, “Eat normal… Never exercise…”

And when asked what the elderly man eats and how he stays so healthy, Uncle Nam didn’t rattle off a list of some health smoothies or HIIT workout routines. He just said:

“Every day, work, work, work,” and that was it.

When asked, “You never exercise?” Uncle replied again, “Never. Go work. Go back. Go sleep. Go work. Go back. Go sleep,” which seems to be already a form of his daily exercise repeated over and over again anyway.

Looks like his entire wellness regime is one of sheer grit and necessity. He works from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every single day, keeping public restrooms spotless, no less, in one of Singapore’s busiest shopping malls!

Jaden tells Uncle Nam, “You’re a soldier!”

The video ends with Jaden handing him what appears to be a generous tip—reportedly around S$150—and giving him a warm hug.

“Here, I got a little tip for you. Get some lunch… Love you, brother. Take care…. you’re a soldier!”

The joy on Uncle Nam’s face was unmistakable as he said, “Thank you very much!” back to Jaden.

But then the comments section was split between admiration and existential dread.

Singaporeans ask each other, “Is this inspiring or is this depressing?”

While many praised Uncle Nam’s stamina, others questioned whether this was something Singapore should be proud of.

“91 years old in Singapore but still working… I’m not sure whether to be impressed or depressed…” one wrote.

“Because living costs are super high, Singapore life is work until you die,” wrote another.

“This is a blessing and a curse in Singapore—Live healthy till 91, but still need to work even at 91,” one more added.

Some chalked it up to a generational mindset: “To the older generation, work is sacred. My dad’s 60 and says he’d rather work than stay home bored.”

Others weren’t so convinced: “No one in their right mind will willingly work until 91. If he’s working 12 hours a day at that age, our policies are seriously messed up.”

“No money… I need to work so I can eat…”

There’s a recurring theme in many comments: For some elderly Singaporeans, it’s not that they want to work—it’s that they have to.

“Every single uncle and aunty I ask, their reply is always, No money… I need to work so I can eat,” said one, while another said, “Even if the government pays them to stay home, some have no one else to talk to so they’d rather be out and active.”

“How will other countries view us?”

Jaden’s viral encounter may have been just another day in his influencer journey, but it did open up a deeper conversation back home: Are our elderly working because they choose to, or because they have no choice?

“How will other countries view us?” as the TikToker of this video posed the question, summing up what many Singaporeans may also be feeling, but are hesitant to ask.

Whether you view Uncle Nam’s story as one of strength or struggle, it undeniably reflects the complex reality of ageing in Singapore—a nation where longevity is celebrated, but retirement is not always guaranteed.

