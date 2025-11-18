‘I see people with 10 years of experience being jobless for months’: Marketing employee fears quitting her job because of competitive job market

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean marketing employee shared online that although she’s been wanting to quit her job for months, she feels “trapped” because the job market seems too unpredictable and competitive for her to take the risk.

“I want to change jobs, but I am too scared that I will be left jobless for very long,” she wrote on the r/singaporejobs subreddit on Monday (Nov 17). “I see people with 10+ years of experience being jobless for months, and I cannot afford that at the moment, as I need to support my family.”

She went on to explain that her desire to leave her current company stems from how her boss kept extending her contract instead of converting her to a full-time role as promised.

“I asked my manager if they were willing to keep me in the company, and they proposed a full-time position, and I agreed. However, this was just a verbal confirmation,” she said.

“I did not receive any updates about it, even one day before the last day of my contract. My company is known to have a bad HR dept, so I closed one eye and kept chasing.”

When her contract finally ended, she expected a clear decision, but her boss instead told her that management was “still deciding” and extended her contract by another month.

The pattern repeated itself again when that extension ended. Now, her contract has been stretched all the way until the end of the year, leaving her in a prolonged state of uncertainty.

“I don’t want to be stuck in a contract role and am willing to move on to a better company….but how bad is the job market? Is it a good time to switch jobs?? How are the other job seekers in marketing doing?” she asked at the end of her post.

“Make sure you don’t quit before finding the next role.”

In the discussion thread, many Singaporean Redditors confirmed her fears, telling her that this was indeed a bad time to resign from her job.

One shared that they’ve been out of work since October last year. “All my applications [have gone completely silent], no sound, no colour.”

Another user, who works in marketing within the tech industry, wrote that even their decade of experience hasn’t helped. “I’m unemployed and have been searching for 7+ months. There are limited openings in marketing, and I am hearing more people getting laid off than people being hired in my marketing function. Been getting interviews, but no success in offers. It is too competitive, e.g., experienced candidates, AI, offshoring, etc.”

A third commented, “Sent out 200+ applications for about 3 months, got a job then, but I didn’t make it past probation. 1 week before I should have gotten my confirmation letter, I was told to serve my notice period, then leave. Turns out I was a placeholder, but if not for this job, I would have been jobless for 6 months.”

With so many users sharing similar struggles, commenters strongly advised her not to resign unless she already has another role lined up.

“The market for a lot of these fields is very bad now; if you can’t tahan (tolerate), make sure you don’t quit before finding the next role… I did that at my last job and ended up jobless for 8 months,” one said.

