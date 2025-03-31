18 y/o Singaporean says her parents won’t pay her poly fees or give allowance, while her friends get S$300-800/month

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old Singaporean took to social media on Sunday (March 30) to share that her parents refused to pay for her poly fees or give her any sort of allowance.

In a post on r/SGexams, the young Singaporean said that if “this was the social norm,” then she would have “half-heartedly” accepted this arrangement. However, seeing as all of her poly friends “receive an allowance ranging from S$300-800 per month and their parents are paying for their school fees,” she felt that it was unfair.

She also confided this to the adults in her current workplace and found out that they, too, were “planning to cover their children’s poly fees with an allowance.”

“It is mentally tearing me apart,” she lamented. “Their reasoning is that I should be responsible for my education and learn to be independent but still live with the rules from when secondary school. They said, “Smooth sea doesn’t make smooth sailor “ type of crap. I’ve been crashing out so badly I need to just run away from my problems, but Singapore is too small for me to do so.”

She went on to share that she has tried every possible way to seek support. “I have appealed to use my CPF to pay, but they rejected me. I can’t appeal for a bursary as my family’s take-home income is too high, and I can’t ask my grandparents for help. If not, my parents would kick me out of the house; chances of getting a scholarship are extremely low as I know I am not academically inclined. Trying to avoid a bank loan too as I am scared I can’t pay,” she wrote.

Running out of options, she said her parents suggested that she either “tutor children after school and continue her part-time job” or “drop out of poly.”

“I definitely do not want to do this either for obvious reasons,” she said. “Hoping to get some idea on how to help my situation, or POVs from anyone too! Any constructive comment is highly appreciated as I feel I am being narrow-minded at this point.”

“Strike hard and forge your own future independently.”

Many Redditors in the comments sympathised with her struggles and criticised her parents for refusing to support her when she needed them the most. Some were even mad about the fact that her parents suggested that “she drop out of poly” if she could not afford it herself.

“Why are they trying to stifle your future? They even suggested that you drop out of poly rather than support you financially—just so you can ‘learn’ to be an adult, while still treating you like a child, as you said? Sorry, but I’m frustrated for you,” one comment read.

“Can’t really give advice here, but just remember not to pay for your parent’s hospital bills/funeral expenses when they need it in the future!” another said.

Others, however, supported her parents’ stance, saying that their decision was meant to teach her financial independence and responsibility.

They pointed out that in many countries, especially in the West, it’s normal for students to fund their own education. Some also suggested that if she truly had no other options, she should consider taking a study loan.

“You can opt for the study loan. It is interest-free for one year upon graduation. Once you graduate, you can pay a minimum of $100 to the bank or more if you can afford it,” one wrote.

“Why would you avoid considering a study loan? And why are you comparing yourself to your friends who get a $300-800 allowance a month? Strike hard and forge your own future independently. If you can do so even if your folks are able to afford it, I think you’ll show and demonstrate even more maturity and resilience,” another chimed in.

In other news, a 35-year-old man who worked as a security officer for a decade took to an online forum to ask Singaporeans if it was too late to pivot to another career.

In a recent post on the r/singaporehappenings forum, the man confessed to being “tired” of working in a position that only pays S$2,300. “(I got) stuck with this job after my divorce. I don’t know why I’m working in this line,” he said. “I need to change careers, but I don’t know what I’m good at. I also realise I’m scared to step out of my comfort zone.”

Read also: 35-year-old security officer earning S$2.3K a month asks, ‘Is it too late to restart all over again?’

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)