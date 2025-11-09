‘I really want to come back’: Foreign SMU alumna struggles to re-enter Singapore job market, turns to Reddit for advice

SINGAPORE: A foreign graduate from Singapore Management University (SMU) shared on Reddit that she’s feeling a bit lost about how to return to Singapore for work after taking time off in her home country to regroup and upskill.

In her post on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Saturday (Nov 8), the 2023 SMU alumna explained that she initially landed a job in Singapore after graduation but quickly realised it wasn’t the right fit.

“I didn’t enjoy the role and ended up moving back to India after a few months,” she wrote. “It’s been about two years now, and I really want to come back to Singapore to work and settle there long-term.”

“But I’m feeling pretty lost about how to make this move back happen, especially in terms of getting a job that can sponsor an Employment Pass and positioning myself as a candidate worth relocating for.”

The alumna added that “she knows exactly what she wants to do” now, unlike before. “I’ve upskilled in data analytics, and I’m looking for analyst roles,” she wrote.

At the end of her post, she reached out to the Reddit community for advice, hoping to hear from anyone who’s been in a similar situation.

“If anyone has gone through something similar or has tips on: how to job hunt from overseas, what kind of roles or companies tend to sponsor EPs, or what’s the best way to get my foot back in the door in SG, I’d be super grateful for your advice. Thank you in advance!” she said.

“You had your chance already.”

Under the post, many commenters told the foreigner that getting back into the Singapore job market might not be easy.

One user noted that expecting an EP for an analyst role after just two years might be a long shot. “Only two years and you expect EP for an analyst role? Near negligible. There is no shortage of data analysts here who go for cheaper pay.”

Another wrote, “Tough. There’s still a lot of hiring (Singapore always has), but it’s tougher. So it’s always possible. It’s only unfortunate that you left and now want to work again.

“You had your chance already, but you let it slide; you might as well work on your way for PR (even citizenship is possible). Back to zero. Good luck with your job hunting.”

A third, meanwhile, suggested that she try a slightly different approach: “Why not work for an Indian company in India with a presence/subsidiary in Singapore? And perhaps you might be able to ask for a posting to Singapore after working in said company for a few years? Lots of our local fresh grads are struggling to find jobs. The global economy is in a bad shape.”

