‘I really don’t get it’: Singaporean wants to know the appeal behind Chagee, Luckin Coffee

SINGAPORE: When a local Reddit user wanted to know why the new beverage brands Chagee and Luckin Coffee have hit it big, many commenters were quite eager to chime in with an answer.

In a post on r/askSingapore, u/Recent_Stomach7626 asked, “What’s the appeal in those new China tea shops like Chagee and Luckin Coffee? Aren’t they just tea without the BBT?”

The post author wanted some enlightenment as to why “so many” Singaporeans appeared to be crazy over these shops. They are relatively new to the city-state after all, with Chagee coming in 2019 and Luckin Coffee making an entrance in 2023.

“I really don’t get it. Don’t they just sell regular milk tea and stuff without any pearls? Why in the world would people want to go buy there then if you can also get the same already from BBT shops but with pearls?” the post author wrote.

They added that while in most of the Luckin Coffee and Chagee shops, people can’t even sit down with their friends to enjoy a drink, meaning their only choice is to order takeaway drinks. The post author compared this to establishments such as Starbucks, where people can at least hang out.

The post has since spawned a lively discussion as to why Luckin Coffee and Chagee have become popular in Singapore.

The most upvoted answer came from a Reddit user who wrote, “They both sell better experiences than their direct competitors in the ‘not bad but not great’ drinks categories. Those who are willing to have a more Spartan experience or go out of their way for better coffee/tea will always avoid these unless necessary anyway.”

“Besides the tea itself (which is quite fragrant and feels healthier with fresh milk compared to most usual BBT chains), I also noticed that both CHAGEE and Luckin put a lot of effort into customer experience and ordering convenience. Everything is done through the app, and ordering takes less than a minute with clear instructions and real-time queue updates,” one pointed out.

Another agreed, writing, “Luckin staff is super overwhelmed with 40+ orders in the morning, but always keep their cool.”

“Luckin’s appeal is the 99c promo for first purchase via the app, that’s how they draw in customers and lock them in via vouchers afterwards. Nobody pays more than $4 for any drink from Luckin. It’s max 3.99. sometimes even 2.50 or 3,” a Reddit user chimed in.

“Chagee tea quality is better than bbt – flavour and fragrance. I also like the interface – can order on the app x minutes before arriving and by the time I get there, I can pick up or wait a while more,” another opined.

“Walk into Chagee at Vivocity. Then you’ll completely understand what Chagee wants to do: be Starbucks, but for tea. It basically sells itself as this tea shop that provides ‘designer tea’. So, people wanna lean into that lifestyle with friends,” a commenter wrote. /TISG

