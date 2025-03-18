Asia

Chinese milk tea brand Chagee faces boycott in Vietnam over controversial ‘nine-dash line’ map

ByJARA CARBALLO

March 18, 2025

VIETNAM: Chagee, a well-known Chinese milk tea brand, is facing a wave of backlash in Vietnam just as it prepares to expand into the Southeast Asian market.

The controversy erupted after users in Vietnam downloaded the brand’s app to claim free drinks ahead of the grand opening, only to discover a map within the app featuring the contentious ‘nine-dash line’—a symbol of China’s disputed territorial claims in the South China Sea. The map, which many see as an assertion of China’s illegal sovereignty over a large part of the East Vietnam Sea, sparked immediate outrage among Vietnamese netizens.

According to the latest Tuoitrenews report, the Chagee app has been removed from app stores in Vietnam since the discovery, but the damage may already be done. Social media users in Vietnam are flooding forums and online groups with calls for a nationwide boycott of the brand. Thousands of angry comments have inundated Chagee Vietnam’s official Facebook page, and the company has yet to issue a response to the controversy.

Brand damage and future in Vietnam

The backlash has not only affected Chagee’s public image but has also raised questions about the brand’s future in Vietnam. Experts in the food and beverage industry have warned that the incident could have long-lasting repercussions beyond just a marketing misstep. Le Minh Vu, managing partner at FnB Academy, emphasised that Chagee’s failure to respect local sentiment could lead to severe consequences for the brand’s reputation in the region.

“Chagee should withdraw from the Vietnamese market over issues unrelated to their products or services—these are issues that cannot be easily corrected,” Vu stated. In Vietnam, businesses are expected to adhere to local laws and cultural sensitivities, with the potential for serious legal and business consequences if they fail to do so.

Chagee, which has grown rapidly since its founding in 2017 in Yunnan, China, with over 6,000 stores worldwide, had high hopes for its expansion into Vietnam. However, the controversy casts doubt on whether the brand can recover from the fallout, and it may find itself facing obstacles that extend well beyond its competitive position in the market.

ByJARA CARBALLO

Related Post

Asia Lifestyle Royalty

A Mughal widow: Her in-laws ruled India, but she lives in a slum, earning less than a domestic worker

March 18, 2025 Staff Writer
Asia

Chinese F&B brands dominate Southeast Asia, challenging Western fast-food giants

March 17, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Asia

Philippine Senate to investigate Duterte’s arrest and transfer to ICC; probe sparks political divide amid legal concerns

March 17, 2025 Gemma Iso

You missed

Malaysia

Malaysia’s Penang LRT and Johor RTS Link to help ease traffic, but bus networks may hold the key

March 18, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Featured News In the Hood Malaysia

Kindness Lift: Malaysians step up—literally—to carry a man with wheelchair up KTM stairs

March 18, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Lifestyle

Should workplace smoking affect career choices? Young engineer struggles with work culture

March 18, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
In the Hood Lifestyle

‘Help! I have a master’s degree from London and still can’t find a job in Singapore,’ Redditor seeks guidance on job search

March 18, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.