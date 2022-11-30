‘I promise it’s going to be exciting’ — You Yi’s open workshop a success, more to come

- Advertisement -

Lin Youyi, a 42-year-old Singaporean television host, current affairs presenter and actress, successfully conducted her latest open workshop – Talking in the Digital Age, Ladies Edition.

In an Instagram post, Youyi shared a reel containing snippets of the event. “My last open workshop of the year was a great success! I am so grateful for the trust my participants put in me to guide them through this process,” she said in a caption to her post.

As an inspiring message to her participants, Lin Youyi stated at the beginning of the video that “it doesn’t matter where you are right now, it’s about where you want to be.”

She also expressed that there will be more programmes lined up for 2023, and it is going to be exciting and life-changing, especially for those women who want to use their voices to impart a difference.

Netizens commented on her Instagram post with their insights and queries.

IG user @mamakimhomes thanked Youyi for her selfless sharing and said that it was an awesome workshop. More so, user @elijahlkh asked if her class is open to male participants as well.

This event is a four-hour foundation-building workshop that aims to impart skill sets and knowledge to female participants about communicating in the digital age that they can apply in real-life situations.

The workshop particularly helps them to feel more confident while talking to an audience, teaches them how to get their audience’s attention and trust, and the different techniques used when talking to both live and virtual audiences.

The last workshop date for 2022 was on Nov 26, 2022, from 9am-1pm. English and Mandarin workshops are available for participants to choose from.

For future updates, you may visit www.gottalent.com.sg, or follow Lin Youyi on her social media accounts.

