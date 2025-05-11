‘I OT till 9pm almost daily’ — 25 y/o earning $3K/month burnt out just 2 weeks into her new job, considers quitting without backup plan

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Burnt out just two weeks into a new job, a 25-year-old diploma holder earning slightly over S$3,000 a month is considering quitting without a backup plan.

In a post on the r/singaporefi subreddit, she opened up about the emotional and physical toll the job has taken on her in just a short amount of time.

She explained that since day one, she’s been working overtime almost daily. “Official timing is supposed to be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but I usually have to OT until 8 or 9 p.m. or later. I don’t get OT pay and can’t even claim for travel fare after work if I OT and can’t claim for time off as well.”

She continued, “And my boss is super strict with the timing. There is a time in and time out system, and lunch timing is not flexible as well. If lunch is 12 to 1 p.m., you must be back by 1 p.m. I just don’t feel right.”

Although the hiring manager had briefly mentioned the possibility of some overtime during the interview, she said she never expected the workload and culture to be this intense.

“Yesterday I managed to complete my work by around 5:50 p.m., and I thought I could be able to leave work on time, but no… my colleagues put another file on my table, and yeah, I need to OT. I’m just so exhausted, and I don’t think I can handle it for long… Every time I OT until 8 or 9 and can’t claim travel fare, by the time I reach home will be around past 10 p.m.,” she explained.

“I know most of you will ask me to only quit once I get another offer or talk to my supervisor. But I don’t think it works, as the team I’m in are all doing overtime, so I can’t just leave the office when it’s 6 p.m… I just feel very tired.”

She also shared that she had already spoken to her parents about the possibility of quitting, and they fully supported her decision.

“Both of them told me that the company does not seem to take care of their employees, as they don’t provide any travel or dinner reimbursement during overtime. And they told me to quit.”

Still, her decision isn’t without inner conflict. One thing that’s weighing heavily on her is her supervisor, who has been personally training her despite being busy himself. She’s worried that she’ll be letting him down by leaving so soon. And with the job market still uncertain, she’s also afraid that she might not land another opportunity anytime soon.

Seeking clarity and perspective, she turned to others in the forum to ask if they would also quit if they were in her position.

“No job is worth being treated like this.”

Like her parents, many Singaporean Reddit users also supported her decision to resign from her position. They reassured her that prioritising her mental health was a valid and responsible decision, not a reckless one.

One user explained, “When I read that you are only 25, just started work, and want to quit already, I thought, what is wrong with the younger generation nowadays? But after finishing reading your story, I felt really angry for you.

Your employer is exploiting you. They are overworking all their employees and don’t even have the decency to provide compensation, like transport or dinner reimbursement. Don’t feel sorry for your supervisor. And since you don’t have any financial obligation, and even your parents support you quitting, please do. No job is worth being treated like this.”

Some users, however, suggested that she try setting healthy boundaries at her workplace first before throwing in the towel. One recommended, “Work the 9 to 6. At 6, pack up your stuff, stand up, and walk out. If anyone says anything, tell them your contract is 9 to 6.

If they say something about overtime, tell them you will do reasonable overtime when it’s urgent, but what’s happening now is just free labour, offer them to join you on the way out or keep working as they are.”

Another stated, “Because you are young and just started working, can I suggest that you just tahan for at least a bit longer? Maybe it’s peak period now, as you mentioned, the team is busy. I feel like how you approach your first job sets you up for the future. Don’t quit at the first sign of difficulty; prove to yourself you are stronger than that.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)