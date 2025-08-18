‘I ordered a Premium Grab car but got a bug-filled, dirty car’ — Passenger complains, but Grab car drivers say, ‘It’s the passengers’ fault for eating in the car’

MALAYSIA: When you book a Premium Grab ride, you expect plush seats, cleaner cabins, and maybe even a faint whiff of citrus. What you don’t expect is a surprise encounter with nature’s tiniest commuters.

However, that’s exactly what one foreign passenger, also a TikToker @jobo5663, experienced in Kuala Lumpur. He posted a short video showing tiny insects scuttling around the seat of what was meant to be an upgraded ride.

“Ordered a premium grab and got a bug-filled dirty car 🥺,” read the caption — complete with tags #grabpremium and #kualalumpur.

Whether they were ants, termites, or just enthusiastic explorers, the video quickly made its rounds online — sparking laughs, disgust, and debates over who’s really to blame.

🚗 “That’s why we keep telling passengers, ‘no eating’ in the car…”

The clip was soon shared in the PROFESSIONAL PHV DRIVERS SINGAPORE Facebook group, where reactions ranged from hilariously deadpan to furiously defensive.

The re-shared video came with the comment: “So gross… I will just cancel the ride if I see this.”

However, instead of universal outrage at the vehicle’s condition, many private hire drivers turned the lens back on passengers.

One wrote: “That’s why we keep telling passengers, ‘no eating’ in the car.”

Another chimed in dramatically: “All passengers complain when they see this video, but ask yourself this question: Why are there bugs and insects in premium vehicles? Because of you, these kinds of disgusting passengers who eat in cars, lor. So you should sit inside cars that have bugs and insects. You asked for it, ma.”

A bit extreme? Maybe. But the ant-ics didn’t just stop there.

🐜 “Singapore tourist ‘indoor’ attraction: Insect world within a premium car…”

Not to be outdone by the drama, some group members unleashed a wave of creative quips:

“Premium nature reserves,” said one.

“That’s a nice place to keep an ant farm,” another wrote.

“It comes with the new Singapore tourist ‘indoor’ attraction. Insect world within a premium car,” one poked fun.

“Those little fellas are smarter; they order Grab Share,” a commenter joked.

Even one pacifist reminded others: “Do not kill. That’s his pet.”

The sarcasm was as thick as the traffic jam during peak hour.

🧼 “Some drivers don’t clean the car interior and exterior for 1 year. Very grooossss!”

While plenty of blame was thrown at messy eaters, a few members pointed out that drivers also bear some responsibility.

One honest take read: “Some drivers don’t clean the car interior and exterior for 1 year. Very grooossss!”

Another added: “I hang a NO EATING, NO DRINKING, NO LITTERING placard in the car, and it really works.”

And one commenter simply asked: “Why didn’t the driver do anything about it? I’m speechless.”

So is it really fair to lay the blame entirely on passengers? Or are we witnessing the buggy consequences of a two-way street?

🥤 Crumbs, spilt bubble tea, forgotten fries, and sugary snacks are all an open invitation

Let’s be real — insects don’t just appear because they booked a ride. They followed a trail of human fast food leftovers.

Crumbs, spilt bubble tea, forgotten fries, and sugary snacks are all an open invitation. And while many PHV drivers enforce the “no eating” in the car rules, some passengers ignore them, treating the ride like a rolling dining hall.

At the same time, if the cabin isn’t cleaned regularly, even the most respectful passengers might find themselves in a vehicle that doubles as an unintended ecosystem.

💼 So what does “Premium Grab car” really mean?

The broader message is clear: If you’re charging extra, the ride should feel extra — not just in cushioning and price, but also in hygiene and vibes.

People expect spotless interiors, not six-legged co-riders. Whether you’re a driver or passenger, it’s about mutual respect. Keep it clean. Keep it bug-free. Keep it classy.

Because a premium ride shouldn’t include a surprise visit from Earth’s smallest cleaners.

And let’s all remember: Some of our tiniest cohabitants are just looking for snacks — but in a paid ride, nobody wants to share a seat with them or anyone else, for that matter.

So prevention is always better than a cure. In this case, prevent inviting them in the first place with leftovers just to kill them later, even when it’s our own fault.

And speaking of killing… not just the vibe or the ants in your ride, but maybe even your own health while you drive, being a Grab driver might also be slowly steering you straight into the grave (literally).

