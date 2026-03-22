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Sunday, March 22, 2026
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“I’m unable to save except from my bonus”: Singaporeans vent about the ‘leeching’ cost of living and the mental toll of the corporate race

Sharifah Azzahra
By Sharifah Azzahra

SINGAPORE: Deep inside, many people ask the same question, but often it takes just one person to spark the discussion: “How did you find meaning or purpose in life as a Singaporean?”

The answers can be surprising. In Singapore, the “hustle” is not just a trend; it often feels like a national competition. From the “fear of losing out” mentality to the relentless pursuit of material success and status, the pressure to stay productive 24/7 is deeply embedded in the social culture.

This constant push to compete and succeed has left many feeling frustrated. As one person put it, “I hated the corporate race, the ‘bootlicking,’ and how competitive and fast-paced it is.” While long working hours, intense competitive education, and a demanding work culture often push people to achieve success, this lifestyle creates exhaustion, stress, and the quiet struggle of searching for a healthier balance in life.

In addition, many Singaporeans feel that financial responsibility doesn’t end even after the workday. On online forums, locals share that their monthly salaries barely cover expenses, with most real savings coming only from year-end bonuses. Working hard and chasing success in Singapore doesn’t necessarily make people feel secure, relaxed, or financially comfortable. The stress of trying to save and manage money only makes this reality more frustrating.

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One local wrote, “It’s true, I find that I’m unable to save much except from the yearly bonus.” He added that the high cost of living often forces him to pay close attention to his expenses: “I often stare at my recorded expenses and wonder how the numbers add up so high. There are many small things that leech your money in Singapore, and all it takes is one big expense or shock, and any saving goals are gone.”

These financial pressures, demanding workloads, and relentless hustle indicate that the struggle to find both meaning and stability in life is far from simple. Singapore’s demanding job market doesn’t just shape careers; it shapes lives and futures. In a society where speed, output, and credentials define success, financial burden, burnout, and the struggle to find balance are increasingly seen as normal.

Perhaps it’s time to rethink what success truly means in the workplace. No matter how much we hustle, economic challenges, rising costs of living, financial uncertainty, and relentless competition will never fully disappear. Adopting a balanced, moderate approach to work and learning to navigate difficult colleagues may not slow our progress, but it allows us to stay calmer, more resilient, and better prepared for whatever lies ahead. After all, moderation could be the key to navigating both achievement and survival in Singapore’s fast-paced world.

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