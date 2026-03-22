// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, March 22, 2026
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Domestic Helpers
5 min.Read

‘I’m not looking for someone I need to baby’: Singapore employer exhausted by sensitive maid’s behaviour at home

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: An employer has shared her frustration online, saying she feels increasingly worn out trying to manage a sensitive domestic helper who has been with the family for just two months.

“I’m not looking for someone I need to constantly manage emotionally or ‘baby.’ I need someone who can work together with me to keep the household running smoothly,” she wrote in her post on the “Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper” group on Friday (Mar 20).

“I have a very hectic life to manage. I’m handling my kids and my home largely on my own, and what I truly need is support.”

In her post, the employer outlined several behaviours that have been bothering her. For a start, she said the helper rarely returns greetings or bothers to start them, yet complains if the household is quiet. She also refuses to help with simple tasks, such as carrying items when they come home, and rarely bothers to say thank you or apologise when she gets something wrong.

“Before anyone jumps to assumptions, YES, I do apologise and say thank you to her as much as I expect to receive; it’s basic manners,” the employer stressed.

The employer also pointed to a recurring pattern of behaviour. The helper would appear fine for a week or two, then suddenly become withdrawn or unhappy. At one point, she even posted on social media, saying things like “whatever I do feels wrong,” which left the employer perplexed, as nothing significant had occurred that day.

She added that on the day the post appeared, she had only given a few simple, straightforward instructions regarding household chores.

See also  'Our new helper went on her day off at 9 am and came back at 4 pm' — Employer says, 'We're not expecting to provide her with meals on her day off'

“At this point, I feel like I’m walking on eggshells. If I don’t say anything, things are not done properly. But if I give even simple instructions, it seems to make her feel like she’s being criticised,” she wrote.

Trying to strike a balance has left her completely drained. She said she has even started keeping quiet just to avoid upsetting the helper, though that has not exactly solved anything either.

“I don’t even know if I’m the employer or she’s the employer now,” she added, half joking. “I’ve reached a stage where I feel mentally exhausted and have started to just tolerate instead of addressing things, because I don’t want her to feel pressured. But this doesn’t feel sustainable. Not only it isn’t sustainable, but it seems like even tolerating isn’t enough now.”

The support and environment provided

The employer said she believes she has been fair in how she treats her helper. “Here’s the environment I provide: she has her own room and can use air-conditioning; she gets 3–4 meals a day (the same food we eat, not leftovers; I even serve her first); if we eat out and she stays home, I pack food back for her (McDonald’s or decent rice with dishes). If she joins us outside, she eats what we eat or orders her own portion.”

As for her duties, the helper is responsible only for housework, with no childcare or eldercare involved. She is not required to do the grocery shopping either. She is given time to rest during the day with full privacy, and the employer added that they often buy snacks and desserts for her.

See also  Maid doesn't wash her hands after using the toilet and refuses to wear undergarments at home; employer says the maid ran away, and now needs to spend more to hire another helper

Beyond that, the employer said she has made an effort to include the helper in outings, bringing her to different places around Singapore and even helping take photos for her. 

She had also planned to give her a red packet for Hari Raya, on top of one already given during Chinese New Year, despite her short time in the household, and was considering gifting her a new mobile phone for her birthday in June.

However, given the repeated issues, she admitted she is now hesitant to continue with such gestures, as she does not want to “feel taken for granted.”

“I just don’t understand why there’s a need to post things like ‘whatever I do feels wrong,’ as if I’m a bad employer or someone who is constantly draining you. Maybe it’s also a matter of compatibility; perhaps she might be more suited to a different household environment,” she said.

“Find her replacement and let her go.”

In response to the post, a number of commenters encouraged the employer to terminate the contract.

One person wrote, “Been there. Got the same issue. Super stressful. Just send her home and find a new one. You don’t deserve to be treated that way. It’s crazy how some helpers behave.”

Another echoed this view, stating, “Cut your losses; she’s not a fit for your household. If emotional maturity is not there, it’s like having another child in the home—not worth the stress. Don’t tolerate it; move on, and do not reward subpar performance. Find her replacement and let her go.”

See also  17 months jail for maid who shot and shared TIkTok video of herself bathing old man

A third user shared, “The moment my helper started showing attitude, I gave her a one-way ticket immediately. As much as we want to be nice, it can also feel suffocating to put up with such an attitude in our home.”

Conversely, some advised the employer to offer the helper one final chance to improve.

“If she’s new in Singapore, she may not be accustomed to ‘these basic manners’ like saying good morning or thank you,” one user said. “If I were you, I’d give her one last chance, discuss this attitude problem of hers with her, and say you’re terminating the contract due to this problem. And see what happens; if she appreciates you and your family’s goodness and kindness, she’ll find her way to change, but if not, it’s time to let her go and move on.”

In other news, an employer took to social media to express her confusion after finding out that her former helper, who requested to “return to her home country” just a week into her job and whom she had returned to the agency, had, in fact, remained in Singapore.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum on Sunday (March 15), the employer explained that she contacted the agency immediately when the helper said she needed to leave “because of a family emergency.”

Read more: ‘Doesn’t add up’: Employer says maid asked to go home but was later found still in SG

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Why a fitness influencer left Dubai for Singapore, calling her old life “safe but suffocating”

Moving to Singapore to Dubai made one woman feel alive again, she says in an IG video
Domestic Helpers

‘Experienced’ domestic helpers not always reliable, says Singapore employer after spending S$1,000 a month

SINGAPORE: An employer is warning others not to be misled by domestic helpers who say they have decades of experience, after her own disappointing encounters.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Why a fitness influencer left Dubai for Singapore, calling her old life “safe but suffocating”

Moving to Singapore to Dubai made one woman feel alive again, she says in an IG video

‘Experienced’ domestic helpers not always reliable, says Singapore employer after spending S$1,000 a month

SINGAPORE: An employer is warning others not to be misled by domestic helpers who say they have decades of experience, after her own disappointing encounters.

No change in happiness: Singapore stands out in latest global report

According to the latest Ipsos study, Malaysians report higher levels of happiness this year, with an increase of 5% from 2025. Similar increases are seen across most Southeast Asian countries, exce...

Oil could hit US$175 — Singaporeans already feeling the squeeze as costs rise

SINGAPORE: A stark warning from one of the world’s largest airlines is fuelling fresh anxiety over rising costs with some Singaporeans saying they are already struggling to keep up. United Airlin...

Business

“I’m unable to save except from my bonus”: Singaporeans vent about the ‘leeching’ cost of living and the mental toll of the corporate race

It matters because the pressures in Singapore—high living costs, limited savings, and constant hustle—mirror struggles many readers face, prompting them to question whether success is truly worth t...

‘Should I stay?’ — Man conflicted about quitting job after decent appraisal

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who had been set on handing in his resignation has admitted he is now having second thoughts after receiving a performance grade that is “slightly above average. ”

Job interviews are a 2-way street, but many applicants still fail to ask enough questions

According to a Business Insider piece, Michael Janssen, GM of Hilton Singapore, says what annoys him about people interviewing for jobs is that they don't ask enough questions

How do you deal with a sibling who won’t help at home? Singaporean man asks after months of frustration

A 22-year-old Singaporean turned to Reddit to vent his frustration and seek advice after months of dealing with his 20-year-old sister, who refuses to contribute to household chores and appears to ...

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //