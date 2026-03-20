‘Doesn’t add up’: Employer says maid asked to go home but was later found still in SG

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to express her confusion after finding out that her former helper, who requested to “return to her home country” just a week into her job and whom she had returned to the agency, had, in fact, remained in Singapore.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum on Sunday (March 15), the employer explained that she contacted the agency immediately when the helper said she needed to leave “because of a family emergency.”

“I contacted the agency, and they took her back but did not send her back to her home country,” the employer said. “I am perplexed by the whole ordeal, and I was made to pay the admin fees involved.”

“I lost a few hundred dollars… I’m still puzzled about what’s going on and if everything that happened is legal. If the helper claims that she wants to return to her home country and is still in SG after returning to the agency, something just doesn’t add up.”

After checking the helper’s employment history, the employer noticed a similar pattern. The helper had previously worked for another employer for just one week, shortly before her new work permit application was submitted.

Keen to warn others, the employer urged people to be more cautious when hiring. “Before you confirm the employment of your next helper, please check their employment history with MOM before proceeding with any administrative work.”

“It’s a blessing in disguise.”

In the comments, several other employers shared that they had also dealt with domestic helpers like this.

One individual recounted, “Had a similar encounter. The helper came at the end of the first week, made all sorts of false/unreasonable complaints, and asked to change employers. Brought her to the agency and was ready to get rid of her; she apologised and said she wants to continue working. Two weeks later, she staged a soap drama (with kneeling, crying and all sorts of false accusations) and begged to leave. And then we found out the reason is … she wants to go home for Hari Raya!”

Another remarked, “Very common these days. Helpers get a free holiday. The agent makes out like a bandit. Employer is out several thousand and screwed.”

Others suggested that perhaps the domestic helper was just using the “family emergency” as an excuse because they didn’t like working for the employer.

One wrote, “It’s a blessing in disguise. She does not want to work for you, and it is better to find out early and replace her rather than continue employment.”

Another wrote, “It sounds like she didn’t want to work for you for whatever reason. Either way, you can’t force her to stay; tough luck. Personally, I’d rather engage the maid directly or go through an agent based in the maid’s home country.”

A third added, “You are entitled to a refund of 50% of the agency fee if you terminate their service. Sounds like you dodged a bullet. Imagine having this maid living with you while secretly hating the family.”

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), if a domestic worker’s employment is terminated within the first six months and the refund criteria are met, the agency must return at least half of the service fees paid by the employer.

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