// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 24, 2025
27.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ tuaindeed (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
2 min.Read

‘I just feel so exhausted’: Burnt out marketing professional with S$30k savings considers taking a career break, seeks advice on Reddit

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Burnt out after about a decade of grinding, a 32-year-old marketing professional went on Reddit to ask if he should take “a short-term break” to reset and get his life back on track.

In a post on the r/AskSingapore forum on Wednesday (Oct 22), he wrote, “I’m taking a short-term break in life… to do or not to do? I just feel so exhausted, not because it’s tough but because of the endless stream of menial tasks that I feel are not really relevant to my job position.”

“And when a task relevant to my job finally comes my way, I’m already too drained to do it. I’m dealing with all kinds of possible crap—corporate orders, graphics, customer service, e-commerce, administrative work, etc.”

The man also said he feels he has earned the right to take a break because over the past decade he has reached several major milestones. During this time, he completed a part-time degree while working full-time, got married, and moved into a new BTO flat with his wife. Looking back, he said he has been in constant motion for years, always chasing the next goal, and now that things have settled, he wants a chance to rest.

See also  ‘They are super demanding’: SG woman says she’s burnt out dealing with toxic overseas stakeholders

Financially, he said he is in a fairly secure position. If he resigns by the end of the month, he expects to have around S$30,000 in savings, which he believes could last nearly a year if he cuts back on extra spending.

At the end of his post, he asked Redditors for some guidance, writing, “I really need some advice. If I quit, I would want to take at least a month-long break and also attend some short courses. After that, I will start looking for a new job.”

“The job market is really quite bad these days.”

The man’s post received mixed reactions on Reddit. While some completely supported his plan to take a short-term break, others dissuaded him, saying that his S$30,000 savings is not enough to sustain him for a year.

A few also advised him to think about the current job market and consider his wife’s circumstances. One wrote, “If you take a break, your partner will be the sole breadwinner? Are you sure you want that?”

See also  Is ex-GIC Chief Investment Officer Peter Ng Kok Song also running for President?

Another said, “I’m all for quitting for mental health, but you have to be prepared to face either long-term unemployment or the same toxic type of workplace again. It’s also better to work part-time to cover some expenses if S$30,000 is all you have. At 32, retirement planning should be on the table too, and you have to consider it carefully.”

A third pointed out, “The job market is really quite bad these days. I’m in marketing too, and things are moving super quickly, especially with AI. Now it’s also an employer’s market, and we see so many candidates competing for one position.”

A fourth added, “Mental health is important. But my take is, if it’s still bearable, just continue for now while coming up with a more viable plan.”

In other news, a fresh grad nearing his three-month mark at his first job took to social media to share that he’s already on the verge of quitting because of his arrogant and elitist supervisor.

See also  Is SimplyGo for tech savvy people only? Man says S'poreans should simply go with the flow of changes

Posting on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on Monday (Oct 5), the fresh grad vented that his supervisor (or tech lead) “constantly scoffs” whenever he asks questions and treats him like he’s completely “clueless.”

Read more: Fresh grad says elitist supervisor belittles him and ‘scoffs’ at his questions, considers quitting

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

NUS foreign student struggles to land internship, considers returning to Europe

SINGAPORE: A foreign student at the National University of...
Jobs

‘I want to leave too’: Employee says toxic office culture has pushed colleagues to resign amid a harsh job market

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee recently shared on social media...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

NUS foreign student struggles to land internship, considers returning to Europe

SINGAPORE: A foreign student at the National University of...

‘I want to leave too’: Employee says toxic office culture has pushed colleagues to resign amid a harsh job market

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee recently shared on social media...

Python causes stir after slithering onto bus in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A python caused quite a commotion in Woodlands...

Police involved after Deepavali video shows children riding on rear of Porsche in Dairy Farm area

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating an incident in which two...

Business

Singapore Politics

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan invited to speak in London and Oxford in November

SINGAPORE: In a video posted on social media on...

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

© The Independent Singapore

// //