SINGAPORE: A contractual worker shared her frustration on Reddit after her manager hired someone externally for a vacant full-time position instead of offering it to her.

In her post on Reddit’s Ask Singapore forum, she wrote, “I’m on a 2-year contract with 1 year remaining. I felt so used and not valued as I put in much effort since the start going above and beyond, but now I’m disposable.”

She also mentioned that before this incident, she had no issues with her manager and had even received compliments for her work performance.

“[It’s] very frustrating that she (manager) is oblivious to the toll it has taken on me, and now there is no point asking for conversion to full-time anymore since the headcount has been filled,” she said.

“Why did my manager do this? Is it usual practice?” she asked the community.

“You need to be proactive and ask if you know there is a vacancy…”

In the comments section, many users expressed that if the worker was serious about wanting the full-time role, she should have directly communicated her interest to her manager instead of passively waiting for the offer.

One user said, “Did you make it obvious enough that you want to be converted to full-time? Not everyone wants to be converted to full-time. You can’t assume that they know what you want.”

Another commented, “You need to be proactive and ask if you know there is a vacancy. There are many possible reasons why she didn’t ask.”

Several users also speculated that the company might have been looking for specific skills or experience that the worker didn’t possess, which could explain why she was passed over in favour of an external candidate.

One user shared, “From my experience, work performance and EQ (emotional quotient)/soft skills/whether bosses like you are equally important. If you aren’t offered the permanent position, you probably didn’t meet one or both factors.”

A few users suggested she converse with her manager to clarify the situation. One user advised, “In some circumstances, they will choose to hire externally instead of converting; if not, it will impact their budget for the contract role.

I would suggest speaking to your manager to understand if it is a performance issue, different levelling or budget constraints. Don’t be rash and throw a letter. The job market is slow.”

Tips for contractual workers

If you’re aiming to transition from a contractual worker to a permanent employee, here are some helpful tips from Indeed:

Build relationships

In addition to producing quality work, it’s crucial to foster strong relationships with your supervisors/manager and coworkers.

Having a good rapport with your supervisors can increase your chances of being considered for a full-time position, as they are more likely to notice your efforts and value your contribution.

Your coworkers also play an important role. They can give you insights into the company culture, offer advice on improving your performance, and provide support when needed.

Taking initiative

In some cases, you may need to bring up the idea of transitioning to a full-time role yourself, either through a letter or a direct conversation.

If you opt for a letter, make sure to clearly express your interest in a permanent role and briefly highlight your relevant qualifications and experience.

Be prepared to negotiate

When the opportunity arises, be prepared to negotiate aspects of the job, such as salary, benefits, and work schedule. If your performance has exceeded expectations, you may have the chance to negotiate for better terms in your permanent contract.

