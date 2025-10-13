‘I feel like I graduated with an art degree’: NTU engineering grad who completed 3 internships says he still can’t land a job

SINGAPORE: A local engineering graduate from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), who finished his degree last year and completed three internships—two at university and one at polytechnic—said he is still struggling to find a job despite months of searching.

The graduate, who spoke candidly about his situation on Reddit, explained that when he first began job hunting, he underestimated how “difficult the market would be” and limited his applications to positions directly related to his field of study.

However, after a month of sending out applications and receiving no replies or interview invitations, he decided to “widen his net.” He started applying for any opportunity he could find, even those that required long commutes or demanding work hours.

Unfortunately, despite his efforts, the results have been disappointing. He said, “I did try every shot I could take but..I still can’t get a job. Every day, I would refresh the job websites, hoping job listings would appear, and refresh my inbox, hoping for interview opportunities.

“I did manage to get some interviews, but some interviews caused my mental health to suffer a blow. I seriously don’t get it. I honestly don’t know what to do. I apologise, and I do not mean any offence, but why do I feel like I graduated with an art degree?”

The local also reflected on how he once thought that graduating would mark the end of his struggles.

“I was struggling very hard in uni and always doubted if I could manage to graduate at the end. Alas, when I graduated, it was the proudest achievement I had and a huge relief. Little did I know my nightmare hadn’t ended,” he wrote, adding, “Also, I only started job hunting after graduation. The reason I started job hunting so late is because I couldn’t handle anything beyond my curriculum.”

Desperate to land a job, he asked the Reddit community for advice, writing, “How do I get experience as a fresh grad? Why do interviewers look unimpressed with the modules I took during uni?”

He added, “How is engineering a versatile degree? Sure, you learn many things, but jack of all trades, master of none. There is a dilemma. Do you distribute all your stats evenly or lay all eggs into one basket? If you specialise in a certain skill, do you limit your job options only to that skill?”

“You can either take an internship, a lower position, or do some volunteering.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor asked if he had considered graduate internships before, to which the local responded that he hadn’t because he heard that this “will affect his last-drawn salary” and future job negotiations.

However, another user pointed out to him that doing “graduate internships” is better than being stagnant. They said, “Isn’t it better than not having a job? You need to start somewhere to get experience. You can always move on once you get a job.”

A third Redditor echoed this view, saying, “You can either take an internship, a lower position, or do some volunteering. The idea is a waiting game while not doing nothing. Gain the skillset you need, then progress. Having progress is better than nothing; you don’t need to refresh every day. Just once a week will do, and then try.”

A fourth said, “Job hunting is already tough for those who graduate with good or medium grades. Not to pour cold water but you probably need to either get a foot in somehow and network like mad for your second job.”

