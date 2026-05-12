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Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Impression of a therapeutic garden in Singapore (Photo: www.hdb.gov.sg (for illustration purposes only) )
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Know Singapore’s senior-friendly zones, with significant upgrades to facilities

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has recently named Bedok, Bukit Panjang, and Tiong Bahru as ‘senior citizen zones’, in which the government will invest in upgrading public facilities to better suit the needs of over 110,000 elderly residents. 

The government’s choice of sites is very clear—these locations are already established towns with great convenience, and further investments to these areas will make things even better. 

Bedok is known to be a town in the east with a major transport hub and commercial center. Significantly, it is next to Changi General Hospital, making healthcare easy to reach and readily available for senior citizens. 

Tiong Bahru is a traditional and cultural area with high land prices. In this location, the government wants to establish top-notch facilities to create a model for aging at home. 

Furthermore, Bukit Panjang is a location in western Singapore near Jurong East, with great green spaces and easy access to major hospitals as well. 

What are the upgrades? 

As reported by Yan.sg, the HDB’s “Neighbourhood Renewal Scheme” allots S$6,600 renovation budget for each beneficiary household. More so, key changes included in this program will have health gardens and rehab centres right in the neighbourhood, so seniors can manage long-term illnesses and therapy without hospital queues, covered walkways with benches from HDB blocks to bus stops and shops, keeping elders dry and safe from slipping, and fun fitness and social events just for seniors to fight loneliness when living alone.

Overall, this initiative claims that senior zones will feel like having a full community with hospital and care systems within reach. 

This is a game-changer for families living with elders because as time passes by, responsibilities change. With these senior citizen zones, it allows seniors to handle most needs alone, easing family stress, all within a familiar environment and community. 

Indeed, these senior citizen zones hope to provide a brighter future for Singapore’s ageing population and their families. These locations aim to bring convenience, care, and community in one place. These upgrades can set a new standard of living, easing family burdens while also boosting property sales in the long run.

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