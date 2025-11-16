// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, November 16, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/ TheVisualsYouNeed (for illustration purposes only)
2 min.Read

‘I feel like crying sometimes’: Fresh grad at Big 4 accounting firm struggles with intense work pressure

Yoko Nicole
SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate who recently started working at one of the Big 4 accounting firms took to Reddit on Thursday to share her struggles adapting to the demanding work environment.

Posting on the Ask Singapore forum, the graduate, who wished to remain anonymous, said she has been feeling overwhelmed since starting the job a few weeks ago.

She recounted that she was often “thrown into tasks without prior briefing or knowledge” and expected to “remember everything and know it all,” despite being new to the role. “I feel like crying sometimes,” she admitted. “I knew it was going to be tough and so far it really has been.”

She added that she only took the job “because of the bad job market and for learning experience.” “I do like to learn about the work and projects but the outside factors (seniors expectations) made it all so draining,” she said. “Any advice for someone who’s stuck in this? How do I stay sane?”

“Use half of your salary to enjoy and buy or do whatever makes you happy.”

In the discussion thread, several Singaporean Redditors encouraged her to build a strong support system within the firm.

“Make good friends within your batch,” one user said. “That’s how you survive. Your seniors can actually be your friends too. They’re only two or three years more experienced than you, and they were once in your shoes too.”

Another advised, “Learn their coffee orders, where they eat lunch at, what airline, credit cards they use. Make all the small talk you can, then they will teach you.”

When it came to handling stress, one commenter reminded her not to keep everything bottled up.

“My advice is to literally cry if you need to,” they said. “There’s a reason turnover in audit is high. Many people leave the Big 4 after one or two years. It’s not always better for their careers, but more people are starting to prioritise mental health over income opportunities.”

Building on this, a third commenter suggested she treat herself every now and then. “Use half of your salary to enjoy and buy or do whatever makes you happy. Eat prata or have hotpot, and get yourself something nice if it lifts your mood. The financial power you have can actually ease some of the stress because you have more control over your money than your job.”

However, if none of these tips help, one Redditor suggested she just walk away from her job to protect her mental health. “I also left my first job (Big 4 Audit) after a few months. Life is short and I honestly don’t think it’s worth doing something that makes you so depressed.”

See also  Interior designer lost $7,000 after being scammed by a fake request to renovate a school library

