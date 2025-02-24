SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee confessed on social media that he “endured 11 months of severe workplace bullying” during a time when he was financially strapped and unable to leave.

Posting on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, on Sunday (Feb 23), the employee revealed that the bullying began during his second year at the company, with the primary instigator being his own “extremely temperamental boss.” According to his account, this boss made it clear that he did not like him and actively worked to make his professional life unbearable.

“He spread false rumours, discredited my work, and repeatedly insulted my character and intelligence,” the employee wrote. “What’s even more frustrating is that, despite winning awards for my projects, my promotion has been withheld for the last two years due to the discrediting actions of this boss.”

He also mentioned that even though he wanted to leave, he couldn’t afford to. His financial commitments kept him stuck in the job, and despite trying to transfer to another company, his efforts were unsuccessful.

“My attempts to find another job back then didn’t pan out, so I stayed on unwillingly,” he said. In his third year, the employee shared that his boss fortunately changed and started treating him “decently.”

“He even called me “mature” for not resisting the unfair treatment he and HR dished out. This remark felt incredibly insulting because my silence wasn’t maturity—it was survival. I stayed because I had no other options at the time,” he said.

Despite this shift in behaviour, the damage was already done. While his relationships with his direct manager and colleagues remained positive and the overall atmosphere had improved, the past experiences continued to affect his motivation and sense of fulfilment in his role.

Adding to his dilemma, he recently received an opportunity elsewhere. A company headhunted him for a new role, which seemed like an escape from his current situation. However, the offer came with a major drawback—it lacked good bonuses, potentially resulting in lower overall earnings, and would likely demand a much heavier workload than his current position.

Uncertain about making the jump, he asked the community, “Should I take the leap for a healthier work environment, even if it means earning less and working harder? Or should I stay put, hoping for the promotion next year, and wait for a better opportunity? Thank you in advance for your thoughts!”

“Take the leap for better mental health…”

Opinions in the comments section were mixed. Some Singaporean Redditors thought he should stay since the job gave him financial stability, and he was already in line for a promotion.

One Redditor wrote, “Stay on. You are still earning higher than the new job despite your promotion being withheld for two years. Since your colleagues and line manager are good, I don’t see the benefit of moving on.”

On the contrary, others were against the idea, arguing that no amount of money was worth staying in a place that had already taken a toll on his well-being.

One Redditor said, “I would say take the leap for better mental health if you ask me. I mean, you also need a change. You can always earn the salary back next time.”

Another pointed out, “If your boss dun even like you, you will never get the promotion regardless of how big the project is.”

A third commented, “I’m pro-move even if there’s likely more work to be done because of the potential of what if. And old grass stinky will still be stinky.”

Should you take the leap?

According to Indeed, working in a toxic environment can greatly affect your well-being, causing feelings of exhaustion, burnout, and even physical illness due to prolonged stress. You may also experience a lack of motivation, observe high employee turnover, and encounter workplace cliques and gossip. Furthermore, your career advancement may be hindered in such an environment.

In such cases, if you’re still determined to hold on to your job, career experts recommend finding a support group both within and outside the company, discovering healthy ways to unwind, meditating during work breaks to promote relaxation, and accepting that you cannot control others’ actions. It’s also helpful to seek inspiration and keep positive messages on your desk.

However, if none of these strategies seems to make a difference and your work environment becomes unbearable, it may be a sign that it’s time to move on. Experts suggest that you start exploring new opportunities, updating your resume, and networking with industry contacts. When the right job comes along, don’t hesitate to take the leap.

