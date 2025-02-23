SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to complain about the price of a meal he bought at the Funan Basement food court.

On Thursday (Feb 22), a Facebook user named Alex Alex shared his frustration on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, venting that he had been charged S$5.10 for his meal. Along with his post, he uploaded a photo of his food, which included a portion of white rice, two side dishes, and a serving of curry gravy.

“I’m fuming mad – like this is $5.10??? Makes no sense!!! Just 2 dishes and rice, curry gravy only [and] no ingredients for the curry… OVER-PRICED and OVER-CHARGED!!!” he wrote in the caption.

“It should ideally cost S$2 at most…”

His post quickly caught the attention of netizens, who flocked to the comments section to share their opinions. Some felt his complaint was unwarranted, arguing that $5.10 was a fair price given the location.

One netizen said, “You are in an air-conditioned food court in a mall and not a hawker centre or coffee shop! So expect to pay more! And they supply a wok for your food, huh?”

Another commented, “Heartland area rental is already expensive. Moreover, you are in the CBD area. Do you think their rental is cheaper than that of Heartland? Just rental alone is a killer.”

A third wrote, “You’re in a food court in the CBD—what kind of prices do you expect to be charged?”

Still, not everyone dismissed the man’s complaint. A few netizens thought food prices had become unreasonably high across the board, and they shared their frustration.

One netizen dramatically called the pricing “daylight robbery,” adding, “It should ideally cost S$2 at most.” Another netizen didn’t just have an issue with the price and the service, saying, “They’re very rude too.”

In other news, one Singaporean took to social media to lament how “inflation and shrinkflation” in the country have truly gotten out of hand.

In a post on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum, the Singaporean cited an example, writing, “Coffee shops now charge S$1.70 for Teh O Kosong Peng, 50 cents more just for ice to be added on, this used to be like S$1.30 to S$1.50.

What’s worse, Fun Toast charges s$3.10 for the same thing, which is insane.”

