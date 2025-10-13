‘I don’t trust anyone who job hops every 6 to 12 months’ — Woman says, ‘Such a person can’t be trusted to plan anything for me’

SINGAPORE: When Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance Specialist Yim Pei Yi uploaded her TikTok declaring she doesn’t trust anyone who switches jobs every 6 to 12 months, she probably didn’t expect to ignite a philosophical HR war in her comments section.

“I don’t trust anyone who job hops every 6 months,” she began firmly. “Call me a boomer, but 6 months is not enough to learn everything that you need to know on the job,” she added. “People who quit every six to 12 months probably leave before the job gets tough.”

Yim went on to argue that commitment matters — not just in employment contracts, but in earning her trust: “If you can’t commit to work for more than six months to 12 months, why should I trust you? I wouldn’t trust this person to plan anything for me because I don’t know if they’re going to bail out or not.”

@yimpeiyi I know its the recent norm to job hop, but this is my honest opinion on job hoppers ♬ original sound – yimpeiyi – yimpeiyi

Her video, which garnered over 10,000 views, sparked a fiery conversation on job loyalty, toxic work culture, and generational attitudes — with reactions ranging from applause to exasperated sighs.

“I was laid off every 6 months…”

One commenter fired back: “You never went into a company as a senior position and after onboarding, four days later, they asked you to rebuild their whole system. I left after 8 months, but they drained 100% of my knowledge.”

Another shot her directly: “You obviously don’t know what a toxic work environment is 🙄.”

Others pointed out that job-hopping isn’t always voluntary: “I was laid off every 6 months.”

“You do realise most jobs nowadays are just contract temp jobs, right?” one asked.

And for those who did stay long-term, they said, “In some companies, the ones who stay very long are the ones who don’t do much. That’s how the term ‘dinosaur’ in corporate came about.”

“Leaving is way better than antidepressants…”

Several young professionals defended shorter stints as a smart strategy: “Better to explore more when you’re young and not stay stagnant,” said one, while another added, “Leaving is way better than antidepressants.”

One retired senior manager partially agreed with Yim — but offered context: “I’ll be sceptical to hire anyone above 35 who’s never stayed in a job more than a year, but for younger hires, that’s expected. It’s more about the pattern and their reasons.”

He also pointed out the burden on companies: “Hiring and rehiring takes time and resources. We need headcount stability.”

However, the comment that perhaps sums it up best was: “Statistically and factually proven that job hoppers earn a lot more than their loyal peers. If the system rewards it, is it really wrong?”

Staying too long in one company can also be a red flag

In the end, Yim Pei Yi’s take wasn’t wrong — it just struck a nerve in a world where career loyalty is no longer the norm, and where trust, like tenure, has become a two-way street.

Whether you agree with her or not, the video sparked a timely reminder: Everyone’s career journey is different, and judgment without context can come off tone-deaf — especially in a post-pandemic, burnout-saturated job market.

After all, sometimes staying too long in one company for all the wrong reasons can also be a red flag.

