‘I don’t know what to do’: Young woman admits she’s fallen for her best friend’s boyfriend

SINGAPORE: A young woman has landed herself in quite the emotional mess after realising she’s caught feelings for someone very much off-limits: her best friend’s boyfriend.

Sharing her predicament on the r/SGexams forum, she explained that this love triangle actually has roots dating back years. According to her, she was the original admirer of the boy in question, having developed a crush on him as far back as Secondary 1.

“I’ve liked this guy since sec 1,” she wrote. “Back then, my best friend didn’t even care about him and said ‘he’s not my type’ when I showed her his IG.”

However, in a twist of fate, her best friend later became classmates with the boy. “At first I didn’t think much of it, until I started noticing them getting closer… then suddenly they became a couple. I was quite heartbroken, to be honest, but I kept quiet because I didn’t want to be the jealous friend. I told myself that I should just be happy for them because she’s my best friend,” she admitted.

In time, she tried to come to terms with their relationship, choosing to prioritise her friendship over her own feelings. But, unfortunately, things just became even more complicated when she discovered that her best friend had been “secretly messaging and calling other boys” late at night.

“Some of these guys are from other schools. She told me it’s nothing, but she also said, ‘Don’t tell him,’ which made me feel super guilty,” she wrote.

To make matters worse, the boyfriend himself began giving her more attention. He started liking her posts, replying to her Instagram stories, and sending her reels at night.

“Once he even said [to me], ‘You’re actually so easy to talk to… I don’t know why we didn’t talk more before.’ LIKE HELLO? WHAT DOES THAT MEAN??? ” she shared, expressing her frustration.

Unsure of how to handle the situation, she added, “Now I legit don’t know what to do. If I tell him, my friend will definitely hate me forever. But if I keep quiet, I feel like I’m letting him get played. PLEASE HELP. I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO.”

“Just remove yourself from the situation.”

Under her post, many commenters urged the woman to stay out of their messy and toxic relationship.

“He likes you and is testing the waters. But he is attached, so don’t touch. Your gf character is questionable. Actually, both are the same kind. They will eventually break up. Don’t get caught in their drama and drag you along. I suggest you run from both of them,” one comment read.

“They’re both cheating on each other. Your bff is (probably) cheating with other guys, and her bf is cheating with you. There’s no good reason to get involved in the fallout, so stay out of their business as far as possible. You may like the guy, but if he can’t stay committed to your bff, he can’t stay committed to you,” another pointed out.

“Both are kind of red flaggy. Just remove yourself from the situation; otherwise, you might get hurt,” a third added.

A few commenters also reminded her that she deserved better. One wrote, “Would you want a partner who cheats in your life? He won’t treat you special in any way. It’s very tempting, but you can do better; you will find someone better. Control your emotions.”

