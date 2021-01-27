International COVID 19 “I am a sovereign” lady expected to face additional charge

Another charge under the Women’s Charter could be brought against Paramjeet Kaur, although the nature of the charge is yet unclear

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore—Forty-one-year-old Paramjeet Kaur, the “sovereign lady” who made headlines last year, is expected to face an additional charge under the Women’s Charter.

During the first few weeks of the Circuit Breaker last year, Kaur challenged the police by taking a video of them after they stopped her for not wearing a mask to the market.

She argued, “I am a sovereign,” and claimed that the law did not apply to her.

After this, she was arrested and fined.

On May 3  she was filmed again, arguing with the people around her regarding the law.

“Read the law,” she can be heard saying to someone in a video that went viral.

She added that she was previously confronted by the police and claimed that she had got away scot-free.

“I’ll show you a video of the police here, same thing, trying to stop me and then walked off, without a warning, without a fine,” she said, once again claiming her sovereignty.

After both incidents, Ms Kaur faced six charges.

Four of the charges are for breaching Covid-19 regulations. One is for being a public nuisance and the final one is for failing to report the change in her home address.

On Tuesday (Jan 26) her case was heard in court again, although Kaur was absent.

According to the straitstimes.com, District Judge Adam Nakhoda was told by Kaur’s lawyer, Mr Mohamed Arshad, that another charge under the Women’s Charter could be brought against Ms Kaur, although the nature of the charge is yet unclear.

After Judge Nakhoda adjourned the case, he then sent it to the community court.

The case of the “sovereign lady” made waves in Singapore last year, partly due to the puzzling claims that Kaur made when confronted by the police and others.

“I’m a sovereign. I am a sovereign. See this is something people are not gonna know what it is. They don’t even know what being a sovereign is,” she said.

She continued, “It means I have nothing to do with the police. It means I have no contract with the police. They have no say over me.”

Another surprising thing that she said was that she is “not a person”, but was instead “we the people”.

In the video wherein she said this, a man was heard answering back: “That doesn’t even make any sense. If you’re a person in Singapore, you have to follow the rules of Singapore.”

The woman replied: “Well, that’s the thing, I’m not a person. I’m we the people.”

The video ended with someone saying: “You’re what?”

Kaur was ordered by District Judge Clement Tan to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health in May of last year.

Her case will be heard in court again on Feb 22.

At present, she is out on S$10,000 bail.

Read also: ‘Sovereign’ woman remanded at IMH after claiming she was “not a person”

