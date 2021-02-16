Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin appear in commercial together

- Advertisement -

Korean co-stars and lovers Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin just released a new TV commercial for Smart Communications, a wireless communications company in the Philippines, on Valentine’s Day (Feb 14). The inspiration for the commercial comes from the storyline of hit drama Crash Landing On You which stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as the lead characters — North Korean captain Ri Jeong-hyeok and South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri.

The 60-second commercial begins with the couple in search of each other. When they eventually reunite, Hyun Bin asks, “Do you believe this is possible?” Son replies, “I do.” Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin joined the Filipino telco as ambassadors in June and August respectively.

Their fans in the Philippines have been clamouring to see them together in a commercial, reported CNA on Feb 15.

“The wait is over for all of us K-fans who have been wishing for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin to be together again. We heard your clamour, and we read all your #InSmartWeTrust posts, so we knew this was inevitable,” said Jane Basas, Smart’s SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business.

“We had to make this happen. You are all part of this sweet journey, and we owe this to you, our dear subscribers. Enjoy,” she added.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin confirmed their relationship status on Jan 1.

Hyun Bin is currently filming the sequel to Confidential Assignment, while Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut for the movie Cross has temporarily been delayed due to the pandemic.

Born on Sept 25, 1982, Kim Tae-pyung, known popularly as Hyun Bin is a South Korean actor. Hyun Bin first gained wide recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama My Name is Kim Sam-soon. Since then, he has appeared in leading roles in other successful television shows, including the romantic fantasy drama Secret Garden (2010–2011), fantasy drama Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and romantic drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020). Hyun Bin’s popularity increased when he starred in a series of box office hits: the action thriller Confidential Assignment (2017), the crime thrillers The Swindlers (2017) and The Negotiation (2018) as well as the horror movie Rampant (2018). /TISG

