‘Hyper Knife’: New thriller drama features Yoon Chan Young as Park Eun Bin’s faithful and trustworthy ally

ByLydia Koh

February 24, 2025

KOREA: According to Soompi, the upcoming drama Hyper Knife has offered a first look at Yoon Chan Young in his role!

This medical crime thriller follows the intense rivalry and growth of two extraordinary doctors—Jung Se Ok (Park Eun Bin), who once had a bright future, and her former mentor Choi Deok Hee (Sol Kyung Gu), whose actions led to her downfall.

Their unexpected reunion sets the stage for a dramatic battle of wits.

Photo: Instagram/Disney Plus Korea

Compelling chemistry

Yoon Chan Young plays Seo Young Joo, Jung Se Ok’s most trusted ally. After she saves his life, he remains devoted to her, offering unwavering loyalty and support. More than just an ally, his deep bond with Se Ok creates a compelling chemistry between them.

Newly released stills showcase Seo Young Joo’s range of emotions—from playful banter with Se Ok to a determined gaze, hinting at his readiness to stand by her in any crisis.

Discussing his role, Yoon Chan Young emphasised that Seo Young Joo’s relationship with Se Ok was central to his performance. “I had in-depth discussions with the director to find the right balance, which helped me build strong chemistry with senior actress Park Eun Bin,” he shared.

Unique energy and style

Park Eun Bin also praised his portrayal, remarking, “It feels like Seo Young Joo was chosen by Se Ok—someone she must always have by her side. Yoon Chan Young brought a unique energy and style to the character.”

The premiere of Hyper Knife is scheduled for March 19. Stay tuned for more updates!

Park Eun Bin is a highly acclaimed South Korean actress known for her versatility and captivating performances. She debuted as a child model in 1996 and transitioned to acting soon after.

She steadily built her career with diverse roles in television dramas and films, showcasing her talent from a young age.

