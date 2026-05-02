‘Hundreds of applications, no luck’: Fresh grads share job hunt struggles

SINGAPORE: It is graduation season, and students who are now transitioning to the real world are looking for jobs that not just suit their skills and capabilities but also are worth their time and effort.

In today’s time, it is truly without a doubt that it can be very difficult to land a job, and a Redditor shared an experience online to seek advice from fellow graduates with regards to job searching. In the post, the Redditor stated: “To my fellow fresh graduates who didn’t receive a return offer from their internship, how has your job search been? I’ve been applying since December but haven’t had any luck so far.”

With this, many netizens also shared their experiences. One shared that after applying and sending almost 400 applications and undergoing three interviews, there is still no job offer.

“Same here, I think I’ve hit close to 100 applications already, maybe even more. Honestly, I lost count at this point… After a while, it starts to feel quite draining, especially when it’s just silence or rejection. Still trying to keep going, but yeah, definitely not easy,” another netizen admitted.

Despite rejections, some managed to get a job and stated: “Singapore citizen here… 5k salary, Software Support Engineer at semicon. Private degree in CS with no internship. I got lucky because of my communication skills from my previous job and managed to secure a role.”

One more shared that after facing significant rejection and burnout during last year’s job search—often due to language requirements—the netizen started applying for an overseas master’s program in the country and secured a scholarship with far less difficulty than finding a job in this current economy.

This thread simply tells stories of how hard it is to find a job right now in the market, and many people, especially fresh graduates, are feeling tired of constant rejections. Even though some may have tasted success, it is still uncertain if there’s a right way to start building one’s career.

Graduates are quick to turn down job offers quickly nowadays

There is a recent report where more graduates in Singapore are turning down job offers if the salary does not meet their expectations, reflecting a shift in how young job seekers approach employment.

A recent graduate employment survey found that over 30% of graduates rejected job offers due to low pay.

Read more about the news story here.