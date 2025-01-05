SINGAPORE: The 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship at the Tanjong Course, Sentosa Golf Club, from Feb 27 to March 2 will be a star-studded affair as Hannah Green (World No.6) is set to defend her title against a lineup that includes major winners Yin Ruoning (2), Lydia Ko (3), Lilia Vu (5), Ko Jin-young (11).

“I’m really excited to return to the HSBC Women’s World Championship and defend my title. Winning at Sentosa last year was incredible, especially with that thrilling finish and unforgettable putt,” said Green, who won a major title at the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Green etched her name as the second Australian golfer to win the tournament in Singapore, following in the footsteps of the World Golf of Fame inductee Karrie Webb’s 2011 triumph.

“Even before my win, this event has always been one of my favourites on tour – HSBC does an excellent job with hosting us, and Sentosa Golf Club does the same preparing the course.

Coming back as the defending champion makes it even more special. It’s been a strong year for me, and I’m hoping to carry this momentum into the next season,” added Green, who boasts six LPGA Tour victories, including notable wins at the JM Eagle LA Championship and BMW Ladies Championship in 2024.

World number three Ko, the only golfer to win three different medals in the Olympic Games, silver (2016 Rio de Janeiro), bronze (2020 Tokyo) and gold (2024 Paris), will be one of the top contenders in this year’s HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The reigning Olympic Games gold medallist won three tournaments in the 2024 LPGA Tour. She opened the season with a win at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January.

The New Zealand golfer then claimed her third major championship, the AIG Women’s Open at Old Course at St Andrews in August, before winning the Kroger Queen City Championship in September.

“We all love visiting Singapore as it’s an amazing city, but we especially love the way HSBC and the tournament organisers set everything up to make the tournament feel so major.

From the minute you arrive at the airport, we see promotions for the tournament all around, and it makes us feel so celebrated and welcomed.

I am delighted to be part of this beautiful creative celebrating another amazing lineup of women at the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship,” shared Ko, who became the youngest number one ranked women’s golfer at the age of 17 in 2015.

Jin-young had previously won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in 2022 and 2023 and will definitely be looking to add a third win at the tournament; Vu will be seeking her first top-ten finish in Singapore.

Another player to look out for will be China’s top-ranked player, Yin. The 22-year-old former world number one already has five LPGA titles, including the Women’s PGA Championship in 2023, as well as the Buick LPGA Shanghai and the Maybank Championship last year.

At the 2024 Women’s British Open, Yin, along with Nelly Korda, Shin Ji-yai, and Lilia Vu, finished in a tie for second place at 5-under-par, two strokes adrift of champion Lydia Ko, who carded a 7-under-par total to claim the title.

Of the 16 HSBC Women’s World Championship editions, 14 have been won by major champions. The 2024 field featured a diverse field, with players from 22 nationalities, including 20 Major champions and eight of the world’s top 10.

Tickets are now on sale, and for the 2025 edition, there will be a newly introduced special ticket category designed to offer fans a unique way to experience the tournament.

The Viewing Deck Experience, strategically positioned between the 9th and 11th greens, provides unrivalled views of all the world-class action.

Each ticket includes general admission, exclusive access to the viewing deck, a $40 F&B voucher, two complimentary alcoholic beverages and two non-alcoholic beverages, and a set of tournament merchandise featuring a ball marker and sports towel.

For detailed information on ticket sales, do visit www.hsbcgolf.com/womens/tickets.