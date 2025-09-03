// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
32.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/4kclips(for illustration purposes only)
Business
1 min.Read

HSBC tops the list of preferred banks for Singapore’s wealthiest

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: HSBC has become the leading brand among Singapore’s ultra-high net worth (UHNW) and high net worth (HNW) individuals, according to the latest WealthLens Singapore 2025 report by Agility Research & Strategy recently published by Asian Banking & Finance. The global banking giant achieved an impressive brand affinity score of 90 out of 100. This establishes its robust position among the well-heeled.

The report noted that HSBC’s achievement comes from its comprehensive reach across different countries, wealth management capabilities, and financial solidity. These attributes resonate with Singapore’s wealthy clients who value global services and dependable financial management.

Ranked second was the Bank of Singapore with a score of 84. The bank was highly praised for its solid and durable focus on private investment services and sturdy impact in the region. Third place went to Citibank with a score of 83, well-known for its extensive international presence and processes and comprehensive array of services for affluent patrons.

See also  TOC Ltd to surrender $5k in funds to advertiser: MDA

Measuring wealth appeal: What makes a brand stand out

The WealthLens rankings assessed brand performance in four key areas:

  • Brand Salience: prominence and perceptibility, awareness, and presence
  • Brand Delivery: practice, usage, and trustworthiness
  • Brand Strength: quality of service, innovation, customer focus, and a wide range of products
  • Brand Stature: significance, sustainability, and probability of endorsement

These systems of measurement offered a strong and vibrant assessment of how financial organisations are viewed by Singapore’s well-to-do personalities.

In the insurance segment, HSBC Life, AIA, and Prudential came up as the top three brands of choice. This highlights the significance of reliable names in both banking and insurance among the rich and famous.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Disney to pay US$10M fine after allowing data collection on children under 13, FTC says

WASHINGTON: The Walt Disney Company will pay a US$10...

Boustead Singapore submits regulatory applications for REIT listing to MAS and SGX

SINGAPORE: Boustead Singapore has submitted regulatory applications for the...

Is your job at risk of being replaced by AI?

SINGAPORE: To call artificial intelligence (AI) a disruptor is...

Jamus Lim: Future of world trade will lean towards regional blocs, rather than hyperglobalisation

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim donned...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore