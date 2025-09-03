HSBC tops the list of preferred banks for Singapore’s wealthiest

SINGAPORE: HSBC has become the leading brand among Singapore’s ultra-high net worth (UHNW) and high net worth (HNW) individuals, according to the latest WealthLens Singapore 2025 report by Agility Research & Strategy recently published by Asian Banking & Finance. The global banking giant achieved an impressive brand affinity score of 90 out of 100. This establishes its robust position among the well-heeled.

The report noted that HSBC’s achievement comes from its comprehensive reach across different countries, wealth management capabilities, and financial solidity. These attributes resonate with Singapore’s wealthy clients who value global services and dependable financial management.

Ranked second was the Bank of Singapore with a score of 84. The bank was highly praised for its solid and durable focus on private investment services and sturdy impact in the region. Third place went to Citibank with a score of 83, well-known for its extensive international presence and processes and comprehensive array of services for affluent patrons.

Measuring wealth appeal: What makes a brand stand out

The WealthLens rankings assessed brand performance in four key areas:

Brand Salience: prominence and perceptibility, awareness, and presence

Brand Delivery: practice, usage, and trustworthiness

Brand Strength: quality of service, innovation, customer focus, and a wide range of products

Brand Stature: significance, sustainability, and probability of endorsement

These systems of measurement offered a strong and vibrant assessment of how financial organisations are viewed by Singapore’s well-to-do personalities.

In the insurance segment, HSBC Life, AIA, and Prudential came up as the top three brands of choice. This highlights the significance of reliable names in both banking and insurance among the rich and famous.