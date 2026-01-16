HR say they want bold thinkers, but hiring managers reject them in interviews, corporate culture baffles Gen Zs

You are not alone in noticing the contradiction in hiring companies these days. The larger the company is, the more jarring the difference is between what the HR sets out in the Job Description (JD) and what the hiring manager wants.

This contradiction is normal, according to HR experts who say hiring managers are often more territorial and their immediate objective is to improve their team’s performance. And they are definitely not looking for a candidate that’s going to put them out of a job.

Broadly speaking, HR is looking at developing the capability of the organisation in the long run and while line managers often get dragged into monthly or quarterly performance, like meeting sales quotas and meeting Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the team. In some companies, bonuses are directly tied to the quarterly performance of the department, hence a lot of teams are aligned to short-term goals.

Hiring managers often look at it from their own universe – quick wins mean quick bucks. The question on their mind is whether the new hire can fill the gap in the team’s skillsets, or will the new hire be a drag on the team and slow the rest of them down?

So, there is a lot at stake when it comes to picking the right candidate.

Two sides of the same coin

Even though the objectives of HR and line managers may seem contradictory, they are two sides of the same coin – balancing the two organisational requirements of meeting short-term gains and overall capacity building is a master act and senior management’s role in blending both the requirements is often the hardest part of running the company.

So, how can fresh grads position themselves in order to get hired in the first place, and what are the dos and don’ts in an interview?

Demonstrate utility

Honestly, strategy talk is cheap – very few people are good at implementing an overall corporate strategy, and as an outsider, you do not have all the information about the organisation to call the shots. So, even if you think you are a better strategist than a masterful tactician, hold your horses when it comes down to your interview.

Be task oriented or mission driven

Firstly, ask the manager what needs to be done immediately and let them know how you can help them with the task. You are not hired to execute the strategy of the entire company. In fact, senior managers know that a companywide strategy is a multi-year effort.

Don’t threaten the manager

Be constructive in your criticisms and hold your thoughts about how badly dressed or a poor communicator your interviewer is. Remember, some words are better left unspoken.

Don’t overtalk about how boomers get it wrong

I’m sure you want to let your interviewer know how good you are, and your worldview or your view on politics and how boomers have had it easy. These are often counterproductive, so it is better for you to focus or revert back to the task at hand. Even if your interviewer were to broach that topic, you can steer the conversation back to what you are required to do and why you should be hired.

State your salary expectations early and do ask about other fringe benefits

State your expectations very clearly, but make your request based on the going rates in the market. Do not haggle and start comparing the current offer with what’s out there. State a number and let the HR and hiring manager decide. Companies rarely make an offer during the interview, so chill if they don’t sound very enthusiastic.

End on a positive note, always

You need to end the interview with why you are the best candidate, quickly summarise why you’re a good fit and leave it at that.

There you have it; we have given you your first interview playbook. Now, go and take on the world. All the best.