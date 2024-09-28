CHINA: In a significant shift towards gender equality and family dynamics, over half of Chinese men are willing to become stay-at-home dads, as shown in a survey highlighted and reported by ABS-CBN News.

Pan Xingzhi, the founder of an online psychological counselling platform, attributed the rise in stay-at-home dads to the higher status women enjoy today.

He also pointed out the “value for money” aspect, where couples find it more economical to forego a salary and personally take care of their children rather than hiring a nanny or childminder.

However, the journey hasn’t been without its challenges. Many stay-at-home dads face pushback from their families and society.

Xu Xiaolin, a 34-year-old from Xiamen, experienced pressure from his parents and grandparents when he became a stay-at-home dad after his company went bankrupt. He also encountered mockery from passers-by while walking his two-year-old son.

Despite these hurdles, there’s a noticeable change in attitudes among younger generations. People under 35 are more accepting of role reversal, and entrepreneurs like Chang have observed a growing number of fathers valuing the company and education of their children.

Chinese families’ response to ‘full-time dads’

The emergence of “full-time dads” has been met with support and scepticism from families and communities, reflecting a complex interplay of changing societal norms and traditional expectations.

In China, the trend of full-time dads has gained significant traction, with over half of Chinese men expressing willingness to become stay-at-home dads, a significant increase from just 17% in 2007, an article published by The Star stated.

A Fortune article wrote that this shift is partly attributed to a broader recognition of women’s rights and their access to higher education, which has altered traditional gender roles.

However, 2018 research about father involvement in East Asia showed that despite this growing acceptance, many full-time dads still face pushback from their families and society.

Elderly relatives and some community members often express concern or disapproval, viewing the role of a stay-at-home dad as unconventional and potentially financially burdensome.

In Singapore, the Philippines, and Japan, the response to full-time dads is somewhat similar, with a gradual shift towards acceptance and significant challenges.

In Singapore, while there is a growing awareness of the importance of shared parenting, societal norms still largely expect men to be the primary breadwinners, making the role of a full-time dad less common but not entirely unheard of.

In the Philippines, the situation is somewhat similar, with a traditional emphasis on male breadwinning roles, but there is also a growing recognition of the benefits of shared parenting.

Japan, known for its traditional gender roles, has seen a slow but noticeable increase in the acceptance of full-time dads, particularly in urban areas where the cost of living and the pressure on dual-income households are high.

Acceptance vs. traditional expectations

Overall, the emergence of full-time dads in these countries reflects changing societal norms and the evolving role of men in family life.

While there is a growing acceptance of this role, traditional expectations and societal pressures continue to influence attitudes and behaviours, creating a complex landscape of support and scepticism.