Home News

Study reveals 70% of Singapore men are willing to date older women

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 17, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey has shown a significant shift in dating preferences among single men, with 70% now willing to date older women.

This marks a sharp increase from 56% five years ago, reflecting evolving social norms and changing perceptions of age differences in romantic relationships.

In contrast, the survey found that only half of single women are open to dating younger men, a decrease from nearly 70% in the same period.

The survey, conducted by matchmaking company Lunch Actually, gathered data from over 350 individuals aged between 18 and 65, with the majority falling in the 25-44 age range.

It offers insights into how pop culture and media portrayals of age-gap relationships may influence attitudes, particularly among men. Celebrity couples, where the woman is older than the man, are becoming more commonplace, helping to normalize such dynamics in everyday life.

Commenting on the findings, experts noted that while it may not necessarily become the norm, the stigma around men dating older women has significantly diminished.

See also  Man earning $12.5K monthly says there are days he works until 3am taking calls, asks if he should quit

Income disparity in relationships was another key area examined by the survey. An overwhelming 90% of respondents stated they are willing to date women who earn more than them, signaling greater acceptance of financial independence among women.

However, only 40% of women said they would feel comfortable with a partner who earns less than them, highlighting a persistent challenge in changing attitudes toward traditional gender roles in financial matters.

As societal norms continue to evolve, the survey highlights progress and ongoing resistance in various aspects of dating, from age to income dynamics.

While some stereotypes are fading, others remain deeply entrenched, particularly in how women perceive potential partners based on earnings.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

NTU-Oxford team uncovers new process for cells to repair DNA damage

September 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Some bike shops report 20-30% drop in sales after Govt announced ban on pedestrian paths for bike riders

September 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Breakthrough in cancer treatment: Modified nano-sized cell particles boost immunotherapy while reducing side effects

September 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Law

Scam alert: Victims lose $28K due to phishing scams impersonating OneMotoring

September 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

New private home sales in Singapore hit 16-year low; interest rate cut and new project launches could boost sales

September 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Chee Hong Tat: “If we don’t try, our chances of success are zero” — SG prepared to make “bold changes” to revitalise its struggling stock market

September 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

China may have more pets than kids in the coming years as birth rates continue to decline

September 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.