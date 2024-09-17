Study reveals 70% of Singapore men are willing to date older women

SINGAPORE: A recent survey has shown a significant shift in dating preferences among single men, with 70% now willing to date older women.

This marks a sharp increase from 56% five years ago, reflecting evolving social norms and changing perceptions of age differences in romantic relationships.

In contrast, the survey found that only half of single women are open to dating younger men, a decrease from nearly 70% in the same period.

The survey, conducted by matchmaking company Lunch Actually, gathered data from over 350 individuals aged between 18 and 65, with the majority falling in the 25-44 age range.

It offers insights into how pop culture and media portrayals of age-gap relationships may influence attitudes, particularly among men. Celebrity couples, where the woman is older than the man, are becoming more commonplace, helping to normalize such dynamics in everyday life.

Commenting on the findings, experts noted that while it may not necessarily become the norm, the stigma around men dating older women has significantly diminished.

Income disparity in relationships was another key area examined by the survey. An overwhelming 90% of respondents stated they are willing to date women who earn more than them, signaling greater acceptance of financial independence among women.

However, only 40% of women said they would feel comfortable with a partner who earns less than them, highlighting a persistent challenge in changing attitudes toward traditional gender roles in financial matters.

As societal norms continue to evolve, the survey highlights progress and ongoing resistance in various aspects of dating, from age to income dynamics.

While some stereotypes are fading, others remain deeply entrenched, particularly in how women perceive potential partners based on earnings.