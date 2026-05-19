‘How much sun will the flat get?’ — Singaporean goes as far as creating a 3D simulation after repeated questioning about future home

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman shared on social media that she ended up creating a detailed 3D sunlight simulation of her future home after her family and friends became unusually concerned about how much sunlight the unit would receive throughout the day.

Posting on Reddit’s AskSingapore forum on Friday (May 15), the woman said that after she and her partner secured a unit, people around them began asking highly specific questions about its lighting conditions, such as how many hours of sunlight the flat would get, which rooms would receive the strongest natural light, what time the sun would hit certain areas of the home, and even which exact direction the unit was facing.

She said the repeated concerns eventually pushed her and her partner to visit the actual plot of land themselves just to observe the sun’s position and estimate how natural light would fall in the future unit.

“My partner and I went down to the actual plot of land to take a look… hoping also that we get some sun so we can project the sunlight. It was actually so unbelievable that in this day and age, we still had to go down and see it for ourselves.”

Still not satisfied with guesswork, she decided to take things even further and built a full 3D sunlight simulation of the unit, mapping out how sunlight would move through the space at different times of the day.

“I created a sunlight simulation on the 3D models to appease our friends and family once and for all,” she wrote. “Personally, I don’t really care because I enjoy the natural light and heat. But are people way too concerned about this? Or am I blindsided?? Do you care about sunlight getting into your home?”

“It would be depressing to live in a place with no sunlight”

Her post quickly attracted plenty of reactions from fellow Reddit users, many of whom agreed that sunlight exposure is actually a major factor when choosing a place to live.

One commenter shared their own experience of living in a west-facing room, saying: “My room, facing the western sun, is an absolute furnace in the late afternoon/early evening, so yeah, where the window faces is really important…”

Another user explained, “I prefer morning sun as opposed to afternoon sun. But I certainly need sun for my plants! It would be depressing to live in a place with no sunlight.”

A third commenter pointed out, “You may be blindsided if you don’t take note of where the western sun shines. My room at my parents’ place is directly west-facing, and let’s just say most of the time I’m sweating quite badly at night despite the fan being on. Other than that, the sun is also important to prevent mould from growing in your place.”

A fourth added, “Yes, I chose a place facing northeast since I only want morning sun but don’t want it to be direct. My parents’ house was north-facing, and not getting any sunlight was so depressing.”

In other news, a Singaporean jobseeker has shared online that he feels rather “hopeless” after being unable to secure a job despite lowering his salary expectations to around S$3,000 to S$3,500.

Posting on the forum singaporejobs on Monday (May 4), the 26-year-old described the job market in the city-state as “brutal.”

Read more: ‘SG current job market feels brutal’: Singaporean applicant with S$3.5k salary expectations says he’s losing hope after 8 months of job hunting