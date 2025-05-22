How Hong Kong tycoon Lee Shau Kee’s ‘hundred-billion daughter-in-law,’ Cathy Chui, is solidifying her position of power within the billionaire family

HONG KONG: Cathy Chui used to be an actress, but now she’s famous in social circles and a prominent figure in one of Hong Kong’s richest families. She’s married to Martin Lee, and her father-in-law was the late Lee Shau Kee, who was a huge deal in the property business, as reported by VnExpress.

She was with her husband at the funeral for his father, the 97-year-old Mr. Lee, on Apr 28. Most people think her husband is going to take over the family business. Chui is the only daughter-in-law in the Lee family.

Their 2006 wedding was a massive event—the media even called it “the wedding of the century,” because of its size.

Tabloids called Chui a “baby machine” because she had four kids close together.

Dimsum Daily said that when women marry into super-rich families in Hong Kong, there’s this unspoken understanding that having children is seen as a way to potentially secure billions of dollars in the future.

According to the South China Morning Post, Chui secured her spot in the family by accepting some over-the-top presents. We’re talking about a HK$50 million (S$8.65 million) education fund, land valued at a crazy HK$1.82 billion, a super fancy yacht costing HK$110 million, and a whole mansion to top it all off. With all those incredible presents, it’s no surprise that the media began referring to her as the “hundred-billion daughter-in-law”!

When Lee passed away, his massive 72.5% ownership in Henderson Land Development, a property company worth a staggering HK$78.2 billion, was split between his two sons, Peter and Martin.

In addition, he had a bunch of other valuable stuff, like big chunks of shares in this energy company, Towngas, and some related businesses. A Chinese news site, QQ, figured all that extra stuff was worth around HK$66 billion.

- Advertisement -

Bigger roles

Chui is now 43 years old, and it sounds like she’s taking on even bigger roles in investments and the family business, according to the Malaysia newspaper Sin Chew Daily.

Insiders say Chui used some of those super fancy properties her late father-in-law gifted her to get a loan. And not just any loan—we’re talking about a massive HK$5 billion! Apparently, she’s planning to use all that cash for a real estate development in the UK, specifically for retired people.

So, in addition to managing the family’s money, Chui is also thinking ahead about her kids’ futures in the business. Chui’s eldest daughter is doing an internship at Henderson Land, the family’s main company, while her 15-year-old daughter is studying at the University of Cambridge.

Involving family

It also sounds like Chui is making sure her family is involved, as she’s arranged for her father to join the board of directors at Henderson Land.

- Advertisement -

Chui’s not just concerned with the business side of things; she’s also working hard to maintain her place among the elite in other ways.

Jayne Stars reported that Chui may not post much on social media, but she helps out the family’s businesses and charity events.

She’s also got these fancy titles like chairperson and event ambassador, which basically means she’s a respected figurehead at important events, and she’s definitely rubbing shoulders with the who’s who of Hong Kong society—she’s considered a key player in the elite circles, alongside other prominent women like Guo Jingjing (the amazing Olympic diver who married a businessman) and Kimbee Chan (the wife of Joseph Lau, who’s like one of the five richest people in Hong Kong!).

163 says that Chui getting out there and doing her thing hasn’t just made her more well-known. What’s even more significant is that it’s helped people link the “Lee family” name directly with her own identity.

It’s like she’s become a representative of the family in many ways. When people see her in these public roles, they also think of the Lee family as responsible and having strong leadership. It’s like she’s become a symbol for the whole family in many ways.

Before marriage

Apparently, before Martin married Chui, he was said to have been involved with a flight attendant, and they even had a child together. The story shows how his father stepped in to end that relationship. For almost 30 years, this flight attendant has been talked about as Martin’s secret mistress.

Some people even say Chui knows about this whole situation but has chosen not to speak publicly.

Just last year, Chui was spotted with her 20-year-old daughter carrying this high-end designer purse.

It was rumored to be even pricier than any of Chui’s handbags! You’d think the matriarch would have the most extravagant accessories, but maybe the younger generation has even more expensive taste.

There were reports that Martin and the former flight attendant had actually moved into a place near the Lee family’s main property, but now, it seems the focus has shifted to someone else—a lingerie model named Chrissie Chau, who’s being seen as a bigger “threat” to Chui.

163 reported that Chrissie Chau was photographed going into a suite on the penthouse level of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Hong Kong for three nights straight, and get this— the Lee family, you know, Chui’s in-laws, actually own that hotel!

Sources on Weibo say that ever since Chrissie Chau got involved with Martin, she’s made a big career switch from modeling to the business world. Apparently, she now holds shares in several companies overseas and has also been investing in real estate.