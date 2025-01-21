SINGAPORE: An employee turned to Singaporeans in an online forum on Sunday (Jan 19) to ask how people request a raise at work. “Just wondering if any of you have had experience asking your boss or HR for a pay raise?” he wrote. “How did you all approach the subject, and was it successful? If you have another job offer with a higher salary, is that a good method to use as negotiation?”

Many shared their insights on the matter, including the importance of justifying your request. “Unless you are severely underpaid below market benchmarks, simply asking for a pay raise doesn’t work well,” one shared. “It would be better if you could list your value to the company, such as project success, the value it brings to the company, customer retain %, numbers, etc. Think from your boss’s perspective. Do I need this guy? Is he easy to replace? Am I convinced that he deserves more? How will my actions affect the rest of the team? Does it motivate or call to arms?”

“If you’ve been working for your current company for a few years, it’s crucial to document your role in detail and quantify your impact on the company and your value,” wrote another. “Be transparent with your manager about why you’re requesting a pay raise, hoping they understand.”

Others shared their anecdotes, some personal ones from colleagues. “I printed a screenshot of MyCareersFuture for the same position in my company and competitors and presented my quantifiable achievements. Pay raise of about $600… took 3 months to get it approved and processed,” one shared.

However, not all had the same positive result. “Asked, justified with increased workload and responsibility beyond pay grade. Rejected. I found a new place offering a major pay jump within half a year. Left. I knew I was severely underpaid compared to the market average,” another wrote. “Several months later, I heard that my scope was being taken over by people who were probably paid more than twice my salary based on the position level. Corporations are strange sometimes, but there’s no helping it. You gotta learn how to play the game.”

Indeed, several important factors should be considered when asking for a pay raise at work. While timing and salary trends are crucial, asking for the right number is also important. After scheduling a meeting and preparing for the formal conversation, you must also be ready to justify your request.

