Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/ tuaindeed (for illustration purposes only)
2 min.Read

‘How do people manage multiple offers when I can’t get one?’ frustrated worker asks

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: In the highly competitive tech world, where securing one job can feel like one is climbing Mt. Everest, a recent Reddit thread resonated with many when a developer with three years of experience candidly opened up:

“I’ve been seeing posts in this community where folks are successfully managing multiple software engineering jobs at once. Hats off to you all! Honestly, I’ve found it challenging enough to secure one solid job, especially in this market.”

The comments and responses poured in, and what followed was an unbridled, sometimes ruthless, but astute view of what it takes to not only endure but succeed in today’s tech job market.

Skill attracts more opportunities

One commenter spoke of a rather dull, yet strangely precise, analogy:

“It’s like attracting women—once you’re attractive enough to attract one, you’re attractive to a lot. Bottom line: be experienced and highly skilled.”

It may sound frivolous, but it clinched the point. Once you’ve honed your skill set to the point where you’re a strong standout, impetus builds. Swiftly, you’re not chasing jobs anymore, because they’re coming to you.

The interview is a performance; master it!

Another user gave a more thoughtful viewpoint, disclosing that their advancement came not through luck, but by way of genuine transformation.

“I mastered the performative art of interviewing… (I’ve stopped overthinking it), and it’s made me more confident and likeable. I crack jokes, ask questions. I used to sweat bullets and tank interviews.”

Their story isn’t just about appeal or personality; it’s about resilience. This netizen had been through it all — dismissals, refusals, performance upgrading plans. But with time, they figured out how to convert interviews into chances where they could sell their value, instead of just surviving cross-examination.

Talent alone isn’t enough—you need strategy

Many comments mirrored a similar theme — being theoretically gifted or capable is just a chunk of the equation.

“It’s largely skill and network… You’ve got to be top 10% in your field and a top 10% job hunter. Those are different skills.”

And then there’s the network—or lack thereof. Engineers who keep their heads down, especially in remote roles, often miss out on the casual channels where real prospects lie.

“People with strong networks don’t even need to apply. They just say, ‘I’m available,’ and the offers come in.”

Takeaway

If you’re stressed and couldn’t land that first job, or if you are speculating about how others juggle two or more, understand that it isn’t magic. It’s a strategy. Here are common insights from those who’ve done it:

  • Be good at your core craft—enough to stand out.
  • Learn to connect, market yourself, and remain cool, especially under pressure.
  • Treat job hunting as a distinct ability. It’s a game, and you need to learn the rules.
  • Build a network, even if you’re reclusive.

The Reddit poster who initiated the thread wasn’t alone in feeling the burden. But if the remarks were anything to go by, the path from “struggling to land one job” to “balancing three paychecks” is flagged with constant upgrading, resilience, and a readiness to adapt, not just code.

So, do you need side projects? Possibly. But more significantly, you need a plan.

